AS Monaco ace Kylian Mbappe: "Transfer rumours won't affect me"

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe insists that "nothing will disturb" him in his pursuit of silverware at AS Monaco, amid speculation linking him to an array of European clubs.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 20:20 UK

Kylian Mbappe has again stressed that he is only focused on current club AS Monaco and is not willing to let ongoing speculation over his future get to his head.

The recently-capped France international has set a number of records during his breakthrough campaign at the Stade Louis II, earning constant links to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

It was claimed earlier this week that Mbappe has already verbally agreed a deal to join Madrid in a big-money deal in the coming months, but the 18-year-old is trying his best to ignore the speculation.

"There will be two months, two and a half months, to make a decision as to what I'm going to do, so no, the transfer rumours won't affect me," he told reporters.

"We've got a common objective and I really want to win a title with the club that brought me through. Until then, nothing will disturb me and I think that I'm going to continue like that until the end of the season."

Mbappe has netted 24 goals in all for Monaco this season, including four during the Champions League knockout stage.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
