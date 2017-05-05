New Transfer Talk header

Report: Kylian Mbappe verbally agrees Real Madrid move

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Reports in Spain suggest that AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has verbally agreed a move to Real Madrid after speaking with Zinedine Zidane.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Kylian Mbappe has verbally agreed a move to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football after his 24 goals and 11 assists this season helped AS Monaco to the top of Ligue 1 and to a Champions League semi-final spot.

According to Marca, the young Frenchman has spoken to compatriot and Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane about switching from the Stade Louis II to the Bernabeu.

The report goes on to say that Mbappe was initially reluctant to consider a move, but now appears to have given the green light for negotiations between Real and Monaco to begin.

Mbappe, whose transfer value is said to be in the region of £85m, is also rumoured to be on the radar of Manchester City and Manchester United.

