Zinedine Zidane plays down Kylian Mbappe speculation

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane plays down suggestions that his club have already agreed to sign AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.
By , European Football Editor
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has played down suggestions that his club have already agreed to sign AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Mbappe, 18, has verbally agreed to move to Real Madrid this summer, with Los Blancos beating a host of clubs to the signature of the France international.

Zidane has admitted that he understands why the attacker is being linked with a move to the Bernabeu after enjoying "an exceptional season", but the 44-year-old has seemingly denied that a deal is in place.

"(Mbappe) is having an exceptional season and so of course people are starting to talk for talking's sake. I only focus on the players I already have at my disposal - and that's it. It's not good to talk about players that you don't coach," Zidane told Real Madrid's official website.

Mbappe, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, has scored 24 times in 39 appearances for Monaco this season.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
