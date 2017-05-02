Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praises his team's performance as they opened up a 3-0 advantage over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he is "lucky" to have the opportunity to coach his players after they stormed to a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In the first leg of the semi-final tie at the Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick to put the Spanish giants on the brink of another appearance in the final of the showcase event, but Zidane was quick to praise each of his team as they comfortably defeated their city rivals.

The 44-year-old told reporters: "Cristiano is a goalscorer. He is unique. All the players were brilliant. I am lucky to have these players. We try to play our football and enjoy ourselves. It works because we have great players with great attitudes.

"We knew what we had to do from the off and we played the game we wanted to. Today Isco played as a number 10 and was fantastic. We then had width with [Lucas] Vazquez and [Marco] Asensio. In a defensive sense we were brilliant too."

Real are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy after beating Atletico in last year's final.