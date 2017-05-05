New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City willing to spend £94m on Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester City are prepared to spend £94m on Kylian Mbappe and have informed AS Monaco of this, according to reports in France.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Manchester City have informed AS Monaco that they are prepared to spend £94m on Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in France.

The 18-year-old is currently one of the most in-demand youngsters in world football, netting 24 times in 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Earlier this week, Manchester United reportedly had a £72m offer for the teenager rejected by the French top-flight league leaders.

Now, according to Le10 Sport, Man City have verbally told Monaco that they would be prepared to go as high as £94m for Mbappe, which would be a new world-record transfer fee.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the France international, who has helped his club to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
