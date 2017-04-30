Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that finishing below Tottenham in the table is of secondary importance to their overall performance throughout the season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down the significance of his side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Quickfire goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensured that the final North London derby at White Hart Lane ended in a win for the hosts, which also guaranteed that Spurs will finish above Arsenal in the table for the first time since Wenger took charge of the Gunners.

The Frenchman admitted that he was sad to see that record end, but insists that finishing below Spurs in the table is of secondary importance to their overall performance this season.

"Well done to them, but when you start the championship the target is not to finish above Spurs - it is to fight for the title," he told Sky Sports News.

"In 20 years it happened once. Mathematically it has to happen once. We are not happy with it but we don't compare ourselves to Spurs - we compare ourselves to where we want to be."

The result leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.