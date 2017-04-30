Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Arsene Wenger: 'We do not compare ourselves to Tottenham Hotspur'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that finishing below Tottenham in the table is of secondary importance to their overall performance throughout the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has played down the significance of his side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Quickfire goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensured that the final North London derby at White Hart Lane ended in a win for the hosts, which also guaranteed that Spurs will finish above Arsenal in the table for the first time since Wenger took charge of the Gunners.

The Frenchman admitted that he was sad to see that record end, but insists that finishing below Spurs in the table is of secondary importance to their overall performance this season.

"Well done to them, but when you start the championship the target is not to finish above Spurs - it is to fight for the title," he told Sky Sports News.

"In 20 years it happened once. Mathematically it has to happen once. We are not happy with it but we don't compare ourselves to Spurs - we compare ourselves to where we want to be."

The result leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
