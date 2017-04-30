Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Mauricio Pochettino focused on winning Premier League title

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that winning the title is his sole aim for the rest of the season having ensured that his side will finish above Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is more concerned about catching Chelsea than finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane saw Spurs record a 2-0 win over the Gunners in the last North London derby at White Hart Lane this afternoon, with the result ensuring that Tottenham will finish above Arsenal in the table for the first time since 1995.

The win also saw Spurs close the gap on leaders Chelsea back to four points with four games remaining, and Pochettino reiterated that his sole aim for the rest of the season is to win the Premier League title.

"It was a fantastic afternoon. I'm very happy for the players and our fans. To win against Arsenal in the last derby at White Hart Lane, it was so emotional for everyone," he told Sky Sports News.

"We tried to repay all the effort from the fans and the energy they gave us. But the most important thing was to keep the gap with Chelsea. I can understand our fans being excited about finishing above Arsenal, but I don't feel the same because for me it is about trying to win the title.

"It is so important now to try and win trophies every season - that is our aim. I think we are still in the race. It's true that it will be difficult but we will see what happens."

Spurs will look to make it 10 Premier League wins on the bounce when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Friday.

