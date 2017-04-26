Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Huth (86' og.)
Xhaka (82'), Sanchez (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Simpson (38'), Fuchs (52'), Benalouane (80'), Huth (94')

Arsene Wenger: 'Leicester City made life tough for Arsenal'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger is happy to see Arsenal slowly building some momentum after picking up a third win in a row, praising his players for their patience against Leicester City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised his players for remaining patient and breaking down Leicester City late on to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Gunners were heading for a frustrating home draw against the champions on Wednesday evening, until Nacho Monreal's shot deflected off Robert Huth and found the bottom corner of the net to earn a 1-0 win.

Arsenal are now three points adrift of Manchester United directly above them and four off Manchester City in fourth, but ahead of Thursday's meeting between the local rivals Wenger insists that he has 'no preference' over which side comes out on top at the Etihad Stadium.

"Leicester were hard to break down, but we were patient and did not give away any chances," he told Sky Sports News. "We created some dangerous chances. We had to give everything on Sunday afternoon, playing extra time.

"Every win gives you a little more momentum. I don't have a preference for the Manchester derby, we don't have to look much at the others. We just have to look after ourselves. The target is clear for us."

Arsenal, who are also six points off third-placed Liverpool with two games in hand to play, return to action on Sunday with a North London derby showdown against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
