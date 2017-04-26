Leicester City team header

Jamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'

Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has installed a steel ring around his £2.5m mansion to protect his land from foxes, according to a report.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has reportedly installed a steel ring around his £2.5m mansion in order to defend it from foxes.

The property is said to have come under attack from the scavengers, forcing the England international into action to protect the chickens he has on his land.

According to The Star, an impregnable hen house and wire has been set up to keep the foxes away after Vardy grew concerned about the well-being of his chickens, which he keeps on his land to produce free range eggs.

One local is quoted by the tabloid as saying: "The foxes are a menace and they kill for fun. Once one gets into a hen house it is game over for the birds.

"I once lost 12 in a night. It was a case of 'Hens 0 Fox 12.' They will keep coming back to the same area until they find a weakness in the defence and then they'll pounce."

Vardy has netted six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances for Leicester, nicknamed the Foxes, to ease their relegation concerns.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Shakespeare not worried about summer exits
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Leicester City
