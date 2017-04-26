Theo Walcott starts for Arsenal in tonight's Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Emirates.

Theo Walcott has been given the nod to start for Arsenal in tonight's Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Emirates.

Manager Arsene Wenger has made four changes to the team that sealed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

As well as Walcott, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs and Francis Coquelin come into the fold, while Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey drop to the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been declared fit enough to start on the bench, but there is no place in the squad for Rob Holding this evening.

As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare has made two changes, with Robert Huth replacing injured Wes Morgan in the centre of defence, while Leonardo Ulloa comes in for Shiji Okazaki.

Arsenal face a battle to finish in the top four as they currently reside seventh in the table, seven points adrift of a Champions League spot.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez

Subs: Martinez, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.