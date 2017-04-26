Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Team News: Theo Walcott starts for Arsenal in Leicester City clash at Emirates

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Theo Walcott starts for Arsenal in tonight's Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Emirates.
Theo Walcott has been given the nod to start for Arsenal in tonight's Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Emirates.

Manager Arsene Wenger has made four changes to the team that sealed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

As well as Walcott, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs and Francis Coquelin come into the fold, while Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey drop to the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been declared fit enough to start on the bench, but there is no place in the squad for Rob Holding this evening.

As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare has made two changes, with Robert Huth replacing injured Wes Morgan in the centre of defence, while Leonardo Ulloa comes in for Shiji Okazaki.

Arsenal face a battle to finish in the top four as they currently reside seventh in the table, seven points adrift of a Champions League spot.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez
Subs: Martinez, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
