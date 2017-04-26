Leicester currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone, but Craig Shakespeare knows that they cannot afford to be complacent with just nine points separating eight teams on the bottom half of the standings .

The Gunners head into the match having reached the FA Cup final on Sunday, but Arsene Wenger will be aware that his side must string a run of wins together in the Premier League to maintain their hopes of a top-four place at the end of the season.

7.42pm It is time for the two teams to make their way out at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won two games in a row - we make get a positive atmosphere in North London this evening! We will keep you up-to-date on the games between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, and Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

7.36pm PREDICTION! We are pretty excited about this match and we are expecting goals. Leicester have shown that they still possess the quality and belief which they had last season, but he cannot go against Arsenal at the Emirates. We expect Sanchez and co to have the edge in the final third so we are going to predict a 3-2 win for the home team.

7.33pm For Leicester, Ulloa is making just his fourth appearance since being denied a move away from the King Power Stadium in January. He had barely been used by Claudio Ranieri so his frustration was understandable but after being handed a reprieve, he needs to take chances given to him like the one tonight. It will be interesting to see how he and Jamie Vardy deal with Arsenal's back three.

7.29pm The most notable pick in the Arsenal team is the return of Walcott. He hasn't featured since his comments regarding his team's effort in the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, but he is preferred to the likes of Giroud and Danny Welbeck this evening. Wenger was not amused with the criticism but he will be less concerned about the 28-year-old's form. He has scored in five of his last eight appearances.

7.25pm In Leicester's case, they find themselves just six points above safety but victory this evening would be enough to move up five places and into 10th spot. It's crazy how close the majority of the teams in the bottom half of the standings are to each other, but it also means the rewards are there if a club can string together a few wins on the bounce. I'm fairly sure that Shakespeare would take a point this evening but all three is not out of the question.

7.21pm Arsenal begin the night down in seventh place but it should be highlighted that they have played less matches than the teams above them. Just a point tonight will be enough to see them move into sixth position, but there is no doubting that it is a maximum return which they are after. It will take them to within three and four points of Manchester United and Manchester City respectively and if they draw tomorrow night, it would be very much game on for fourth place. Arsenal also move level on points with third-place Liverpool if they win their three games in hand so do not be fooled into thinking they are out of the picture for next season's Champions League.

7.16pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's fixture represents the 137th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Arsenal claiming 63 wins in comparison to 29 victories for Leicester. Despite the success of the East Midlands outfit last season, they have gone as many as 11 matches without registering a win over Arsenal. Their last success came in the FA Cup in 2000 when they won a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the FA Cup. The reverse fixture this season ended in a goalless draw.

7.09pm Leicester have had a week off since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid but Wes Morgan misses out after suffering a hamstring injury during that game. Fortunately for Craig Shakespeare , Robert Huth is available after serving a suspension in Europe. The surprise inclusion is Leonardo Ulloa, who is given the nod ahead of Shinji Okazaki. The forward has endured a frustrating campaign but after making an impact against Atletico, he gets a chance in domestic action.

7.05pm Wenger has opted to make as many as four alterations to his starting lineup, with Kieran Gibbs, Hector Bellerin, Francois Coquelin and Theo Walcott all coming into the team. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops down to the bench after a knock to his ankle, while Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud also only feature among the replacements. Rob Holding misses out altogether, with Nacho Monreal moving inside into the left-hand side of a three-man defence.

6.58pm LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray

6.58pm LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Ulloa, Vardy

6.57pm ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Martinez, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

6.56pm ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez

6.54pm Anyway, without without ado, let's cracking with the team news from North London. With just a three-day break, has Wenger decided to mix things up?

6.54pm As for Leicester, they have done superbly to move themselves out of immediate trouble at the lower-end of the table, but they are far from safe from relegation. Victories for Swansea City and Hull City have seen a number of clubs brought back into the mix - including the Foxes - and last season's champions probably need at least another four points to make sure of their top-flight status for another 12 months.

6.51pm The general consensus is that Arsenal are the outsiders to claim a top-four spot in the Premier League table at the end of the season but that does not mean that they can't achieve it. Tomorrow's Manchester derby means that one of their rivals are going to drop points so a win here could get them back into the mix for next season's Champions League. Arsene Wenger will know that it is a long shot but despite reaching the FA Cup final, there is no getting away from the fact that his side must finish strongly in the league to justify him remaining in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium.