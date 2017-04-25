Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists that he did all he possibly could to tempt Jamie Vardy into joining from Leicester City last summer.

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he 'accepts and respects' Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy's decision to turn down a switch to Arsenal last summer.

The England international was the subject of a £20m bid by the Gunners, fresh on the back of scoring 24 goals in the Foxes' memorable run to the Premier League title.

Vardy rejected the advances of Arsenal after holding talks with the club, claiming at the time that it was an "easy decision" to make, but Wenger has no regrets over missing out on the 30-year-old striker.

Asked if he intended to make Vardy his leading forward this season, Wenger told reporters: "No, he was one of the strikers available. When you come to a big club you can't guarantee that to anybody.

"I believe we did what we wanted to do [in trying to persuade him to join]. No [I do not regret not signing him]. Transfers, successful or not successful are part of it.

"You have to accept the decisions of the player. He made that decision and I respect that completely, you have to move forward and look at something else."

Vardy, who is expected to start against Arsenal in North London on Wednesday night, has scored seven goals in 10 outings for Leicester since Craig Shakespeare took charge.