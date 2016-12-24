Granit Xhaka: 'Discipline not a problem'

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka insists that his disciplinary record is not a problem despite having been shown eight red cards since 2014.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has insisted that he has no plans to change his playing style despite his poor disciplinary record.

The 24-year-old has been shown eight red cards since 2014, including one during Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Swansea City in October.

However, the Switzerland international has not received a card of any colour in his last eight games in all competitions, and hopes to keep improving while maintaining his aggressive edge.

"There are of course phases in the game where the line becomes blurred, but then you need to step up psychologically. I play with a lot of emotion because I'm a passionate guy and I play with that passion. I love playing that way," he told the club's official website.

"Sometimes you're late onto the ball, sometimes you're not. Sometimes you make contact with the guy when you tackle him, sometimes not. It's a sport where individual duels are vital so I don't see it as a problem.

"I wouldn't change myself for anybody. I am who I am, people accept me or they don't. I have my strengths and my weaknesses which I can try to improve upon, of course. I'm still not the finished product. I'm only 24 so I've got plenty of time to keep improving."

Xhaka has made just 10 Premier League starts for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.