Swansea City

Bob Bradley: 'Swansea City too easy to play against'

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Swansea City manager Bob Bradley admits that his side have been too easy to play against at times this season.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 13:51 UK

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has admitted that his side have been too easy to play against at times this season.

The Swans will spend Christmas 19th in the Premier League table, with only goal difference keeping them off bottom, due largely to a run of just one point from their last eight away games.

However, they will see out the year with back-to-back home games and, having won their last two outings at the Liberty Stadium, Bradley is hopeful that they can continue that run into 2017.

"I think there are days that is true, in some games we have not had a hard enough edge. So I agree with that. Our ability to compete, win duels, they tip the scale and are things we have looked at. There have been some games when we weren't easy to play against, such as the first half at West Brom," he told reporters.

"But when you give up a goal from a set-piece just after half time the game changes, and we did not manage to stick in the game. It's about concentration and realising you have got to just hang in there. You cannot let your guard down for a moment and that part has to improve, that is the reason we have been so inconsistent.

"Overall there is frustration among the fans - and that's fair enough. But we are pleased with the home form in the last two matches, especially against teams in our part of the table. Those were good results and we hope we can build on that over the Christmas period."

Swansea host West Ham United on Boxing Day before welcoming Bournemouth to South Wales on New Year's Eve.

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Bradley eyeing January additions
