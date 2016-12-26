The latest team news as Arsenal look to get back to winning ways against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day.

After back-to-back defeats in the league, Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Emirates on Boxing Day.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out of the clash after coming off with a hamstring issue during the defeat at Manchester City last weekend, but manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will be absent for "days rather than weeks" and is likely to be back in contention before the end of the year.

Aaron Ramsey has been out since the start of the month with a hamstring complaint but has now returned to full training and could be named on the bench against the Baggies.

Long-term absentee Danny Welbeck has also returned to training but is still some weeks away as he recovers from the knee injury which has kept him on the sidelines since May.

Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out until the start of January with a hamstring complaint, while a similar issue will keep right-back Mathieu Debuchy out of action for another few weeks.

Per Mertesacker, who has missed the entire season to date with a knee injury, could be back in time for the FA Cup third round in early January, but Santi Cazorla is still several months away from returning after ankle surgery.

For Tony Pulis's visitors, Jonny Evans remains a doubt after missing the last two games with a calf injury, while James Morrison faces a late fitness test following a bout of flu in the run-up to Christmas.

Once again Saido Berahino will play no part in the fixture as he continues to work on his match fitness.