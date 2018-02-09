Live Coverage: Pyeongchang 2018 - Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the opening of the world's biggest and greatest winter sport event - the Winter Olympics.
This time the competition is taking place in Pyeongchang in South Korea, where over the next two weeks we'll see almost 3,000 athletes from 92 nations (plus Russia!) competing for glory in 102 events.
While the action has already got underway in a handful of events, the Games will officially open today with the pomp, procession and flags of the opening ceremony - and you can follow every moment right here with Sports Mole's live blog.
Flags. Tens and tens of flags. A flag-fest, a wet dream of flags, a flagophile's playground.
And flagpoles. Tens and tens of flagpoles.
Lots of people holding and waving flags, probably grinning as they do so.
Commentators like myself struggling to talk about the aforementioned flags, flagpoles and flagbearers.
Pita Taufatofua became a viral sensation at the Rio Olympics back in 2016 when he led out his Tonga team bare-chested during the opening ceremony. Well, he's a Winter Olympian now, having decided to become a cross-country skier, and is on flag duties again today. Fans of babyoil and male chests will be disappointed, however - Pita has confirmed that he won't be getting his nips out in sub-zero temperatures.
French president Emmanuel Macron, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and assistant-to-the-US-president Mike 'I'm definitely not homophobic, honest' Pence.
The "message" of the ceremony is apparently "peace" - you listening, Kim? - and will feature 2,000 performers as well as an unspecified number of animals. The ceremony will also feature 5G technology and include a veritable feast of performances from K-Pop stars. There are unconfirmed rumours that South Korea's most famous musical export, 'Psy', will also be "performing".
Ahh, go on then:
GB will first be in action tomorrow (in the wee hours, UK-time) with Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls in snowboard slopestyle qualifiers, while Elise Christie gets her Olympics schedule underway with the 500m heats.
Canada - as expected - currently lead the way in mixed doubles curling after four sessions, with Norway and Russia - sorry, the Olympic Athletes from Russia - close behind. The USA are seventh out of eight as it stands.
Meanwhile, Iran have been involved in a minor fracas after their athletes were not provided with complementary Samsung phones as part of their Pyeongchang gift bags. Donald Trump is thought to be ultimately responsible because of US sanctions against the country - sanctions which would have been broken had they been gifted the phones. Iran's Olympics head has accused the organisers of insulting the country's "pride, identity and dignity".
At Sochi 2014, Elise was disqualified from her three events after being accused of deliberately causing the Korean favourite to crash. As a result she received thousands of abusive messages on social media, including death threats, so she won't be expecting a particularly warm reception from the home crowd this time.
Speaking of her flag-swishing honour, Yarnold said this week: "My first reaction when I was asked to be Flagbearer was complete excitement and I'm really proud to march in front of the whole team. There are so many talented athletes competing here for Team GB at this Olympic Games and hopefully this can be the start of our most successful ever Winter Olympics."
All of those attending the ceremony will be provided with a windbreaker, lap blanket, knitted cap, as well as a heated seat cushion and hand and feet warmers. Sounds bliss, actually.
Around 1,200 members of security staff were quarantined as a result and, as of yesterday, some 128 of them had been confirmed as suffering from Norovirus. No athletes have yet been reported as suffering from Norovirus, so in theory the quick quarantine has worked.
The North's participation has raised eyebrows for obvious reasons - they have a nuclear-button-wielding madman in charge. Countries around the world have warned South Korea to be wary of a "charm offensive" by Kim Jong-un, who is accused of using his country's involvement in the Winter Olympics as a tool to irritate his megalomaniacal counterpart in the US, Donald Trump.
Most of the money this time around has gone on building six new venues to host events, which will be split between the mountain ski resort of Alpensia for the outdoor events and the coastal city of Gangneung for the indoor events.
According to the most recent estimate five years ago, Pyeongchang has a population of just under 44,000 when Olympians aren't in town, a density of just 80 people for every square mile.
It's just turned 7pm in South Korea, which means we're now one hour away from the start of the ceremony.