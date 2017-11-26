General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale 'wants Beyonce to perform at his wedding'

A report claims that Gareth Bale wants American popstar Beyonce to perform at his wedding and is willing to pay up to £1.5m.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly considering paying American popstar Beyonce £1.5m to perform at his wedding next year.

The 28-year-old is expected to tie the knot with long-term partner Emma Rhys-Jones in Italy at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to The Sun, Bale's representatives are said to be holding talks with Beyonce over a fee to sing at the ceremony, but it will likely cost him a seven-figure sum.

A family source is quoted by the publication as saying: "The Bales' people are speaking to Beyonce's people to see if they can set it up."

Bale will also hold a party in his native Wales, with the date of the wedding already being pushed back once so that his spouse's father - currently imprisoned in the United States for fraud - can attend.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
