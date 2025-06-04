Preview: Zambia vs. Comoros - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's COSAFA Cup clash between Zambia and Comoros, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Record-time champions Zambia will begin their 2025 COSAFA campaign when they take on Comoros on Friday evening at Toyota Stadium.

Having alternated in reaching the knockout stage over the past two editions, the two sides are back in the same group once again and will now look to hit the ground running in a bid to seize early control.

Match preview

© Imago

Seven-time COSAFA winners Zambia enter this year's competition with pride to restore after last season's catastrophic exit.

Following back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, the expectation had been for the Chipolopolo to assert their dominance again last year, but what unfolded was a shambolic group-stage campaign that saw them finish without a single point or goal and five conceded across three games.

Their final fixture in that forgettable run came against Comoros, and any hopes of salvaging pride were dashed for Zambia, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to bow out in disappointment.

While their most recent encounter in this fixture ended in defeat, the seven-time champions have also tasted victory against this same opponent in the competition, edging a 2-1 win in 2023 and can draw belief from that performance to fuel another push for glory.

Zambia come into this contest having won six of their last eight games in all competitions, drawing one, although that impressive run ended in their most recent outing when the Chipolopolo fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat in a March friendly against Russia.

© Imago

Comoros on their part have not been in action since that same international window, but unlike their Zambian counterparts, they bowed out of that period on a positive note with a 1-0 victory over Chad in a World Cup qualifier.

That result snapped a three-game losing streak for Les Coelacantes and kept them in the running for an historic World Cup berth, with the island nation currently second in their qualifying group and just three points off leaders Ghana with four matches to play.

Away from the global stage, Comoros have also made steady strides in regional competitions and last year recorded their best ever COSAFA finish by reaching the semi-finals before settling for fourth place.

However, that landmark achievement did not come without its own drama for Comoros, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Zimbabwe before advancing on a head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to consecutive wins in their remaining two group games.

With only two matches to navigate this time around and just one ticket on offer for progression, Les Coelacantes know a sharper start is vital if they are to replicate or even better last year's breakthrough showing.

Zambia form (all competitions):





Comoros form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

With the senior national team gearing up for their upcoming friendly matches against Sudan and Tunisia in a few days' time, coach Wedson Nyirenda has been tasked with leading the squad to South Africa and has named a 23-man selection that draws heavily from standout performers in the domestic scene.

Among those earning a place is Owen Tembo, who recently scooped the 2024-25 MTN Super League Player of the Season award, while Titus Chansa, fresh off winning the Golden Boot, has also been included in the travelling party.

Also included are Jackson Phiri from Barts FC and David Mumba of Konkola Blades, alongside Nkana captain Harison Chisala and his club teammate Matthews Banda.

Meanwhile, Comoros have unveiled a squad blending domestic prospects and overseas-based talent as they seek to build on their encouraging campaign last year.

Between the sticks will be Ahmed Fadjidou of Fomboni FC, while Naime Said Mchindra, who plies his trade at Toulouse FC, also made the cut, and Ibroihim Youssouf of African Star FC remains a key figure in attack.



Zambia possible starting lineup:

Mulenga; Nsiku, Chanda, Kanguluma, Lukonde; Kapumbu, Tembo; Mashata, Chisala, Zulu; Chansa

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Mchindra; Medard, K. Mohamed, Kari, I. Mohamed; N. Ahmed, Hadji, A. Ahmed; El Farouk, Youssouf, Madi





© PA Photos

We say: Zambia 1-1 Comoros

Zambia have stumbled at the first hurdle in both of their last two COSAFA campaigns, and with that lingering pattern raising concerns over another slow start, coupled with Comoros also falling short in their group opener last time out, a low-scoring stalemate seems the likeliest outcome here.





For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

Previews by email