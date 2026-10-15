Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Wigan Athletic will be desperate to improve their League One fortunes when they welcome Reading to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit bottom of League One, while the visitors are sixth.

Match preview

Wigan have endured an awful start to the new season, picking up just four points from their first eight league games to leave them 24th.

The Latics have suffered the most defeats with six and scored the fewest goals with five, putting head coach Gary Caldwell under pressure.

Wigan were beaten 1-0 by Stevenage last weekend in a scrappy clash, with Wanya Marcal scoring the only goal of the game.

Caldwell branded the result "frustrating" and admitted his side needs to be "more incisive" in the final third.

It is also worth noting that Wigan have lost their last four matches against Reading and have won just one of their last eight meetings.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after producing one of their best performances of the season last weekend to move into the playoffs.

The Royals thumped MK Dons 5-1, with Paddy Lane opening the scoring, Kyreece Lisbie bagging a brace, Cohen Bramall scoring an own goal and Jacob Brown netting late.

The victory was particularly impressive as Reading were missing playmaker George Earthy and League One top scorer Jack Marriot due to injury.

Leam Richardson's side are now unbeaten in their last four league games and will be looking to continue their good form on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Reading League One form:

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Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Scott Hogan is expected to lead the line for Wigan, with the veteran striker looking to score his first league goal for the club.

Jensen Weir and Charlie Gray are set to start in midfield, with Bradley Burrowes expected to be the No.10.

Reading are unlikely to make changes after their big win last weekend, with Lisbie and Lane once again starting out wide.

Jamie Reid is set to deputise for Marriott in attack, while Lewis Wing and Andy Rinomhota will continue their midfield partnership.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Power, Burns, Carragher, Chilokoa-Mullen; Gray, Weir; Barrett, Burrowes, Mellish; Hogan

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Stokes, Lane; Reid

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Reading

Reading are in excellent form and should have enough quality to beat a struggling Wigan side.

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