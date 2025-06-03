Tuesday's Transfer Talk Update: Osimhen, Nkunku, Delap

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until June 14, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.
Tuesday morning's headlines:
Transfer news and rumours: Theo Hernandez to leave AC Milan, new contracts signed at Atletico Madrid, Junior Firpo to leave Leeds
Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours, including Theo Hernandez departure from AC Milan, new contracts being signed at Atletico Madrid, Junior Firpo leaving Leeds. Read more.
Sports Mole takes a look at the potential destinations for some of Europe's most coveted strikers in the 2025 summer transfer window. Read more.
Barcelona sporting director Deco addresses the club's summer plans amid links to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool's Luis Diaz. Read more.
Chelsea confirm their first signing of the summer transfer window, revealing a mammoth contract length for a player tipped to make an impression in the future. Read more.
Tottenham Hotspur to battle Chelsea for Premier League centre-back, with club holding 'serious interest' in signing defender
Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly look to battle Chelsea for the signature of a Premier League centre-back now that they can guarantee new arrivals Champions League. Read more.
Bryan Mbeumo transfer latest: Manchester United, Newcastle United learn Brentford attacker's choice, with talks to 'open'
Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly learn which club Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo would prefer to join, with a transfer away from Brentford likely. Read more.
Liverpool summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole analyses Liverpool's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions. Read more.
West Ham United summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole analyses West Ham United's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions. Read more.
Rayan Cherki delivers a fresh update on his future at Lyon and responds to speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester City. Read more.
Rayan Cherki to Man City: "Absolute superstar" compared to Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Samir Nasri ahead of summer transfer
"Special" Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki has the potential to develop into "one of the best in the world" if he joins Man City this summer, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole. Read more.
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Midfielder 'in talks' over £20m exit amid triple Brazilian deal talk
Nottingham Forest are reportedly in discussions over the potential sale of one of their midfielders to a French club. Read more.
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'in three-way battle' for ex-Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic
Manchester United are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs that are interested in signing Al-Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. Read more.
Transfer news and rumours: Matt O'Riley to Everton, Alex Remiro to Aston Villa, Gabri Veiga to Porto
Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours ahead of the summer window, including Matt O'Riley to Everton, Alex Remiro to Aston Villa, Gabri Veiga to Porto Read more.
Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side learning from 'very obvious mistakes' as summer intentions are made clear
Man City's transfer intentions for the summer are "very clear" after 'very obvious mistakes' were made prior to the start of last season, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole. Read more.
Leeds United transfer news: Rumoured target describes speculation as "fun" as possibility of Elland Road switch emerges
A rumoured transfer target of Leeds United describes alleged interest in his signature as "fun", seemingly opening the door to a move to Elland Road. Read more.
Newcastle summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole takes a closer look at Newcastle United's 2025 summer transfer window, including top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings. Read more.
Everton summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
After the summer transfer window opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Everton's top targets, their budget, and priority positions ahead of next season. Read more.
As transfer season gets into full swing, Sports Mole looks at some of the best free agents in summer 2025 and considers where they could be heading. Read more.
Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to edge out Manchester United in the race to sign a Parma defender. Read more.
Wolves transfer news: Vitor Pereira 'considering' surprise decision over future of highly-rated defender
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly undecided over whether to re-integrate one of their most highly-rated defenders into Vitor Pereira's squad. Read more.
Liverpool reportedly become the latest club that are willing to join the race to sign a £55m-rated teenager. Read more.
Manchester City are reportedly preparing for the arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait Nouri during the first part of the summer window. Read more.
Chelsea 'considering £50m bid' for Borussia Dortmund talent as Alejandro Garnacho, Nico Williams alternative
Chelsea are reportedly considering a £50m bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who could leave the German club after four years this summer. Read more.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly out of the race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with the England star deciding against a move to North London. Read more.
Tottenham summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings, priority positions
Sports Mole takes a deeper dive into Tottenham Hotspur's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings. Read more.
Chelsea are allegedly open to cashing in on as many as 13 players during the summer transfer window, some of whom had been expected to remain in Enzo Maresca's plans. Read more.
Arsenal summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
Sports Mole takes a deeper dive into Arsenal's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions. Read more.
Sunderland summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Sunderland's top targets and budget ahead of doing business. Read more.
Nottingham Forest are allegedly close to finalising a triple transfer agreement with one of Brazilian football's biggest clubs. Read more.
Leeds United summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Leeds United's top targets and budget ahead of doing business. Read more.
Wolverhampton Wanderers summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signing and top priority
With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Wolverhampton Wanderers' top targets and budget ahead of doing business. Read more.
Chelsea summer transfer window 2025: Top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions
With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's top targets and budget ahead of doing business. Read more.
Latest transfer news and rumours: Leon Bailey to leave Aston Villa, West Ham United set Mohammed Kudus asking price, Sunderland star wanted by Roma
Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey being on the brink of an exit and West Ham United setting Mohammed Kudus's asking price. Read more.
Newcastle transfer news: "Best goalkeeper in the world" receives offers from Premier League, Serie A clubs
Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who has been linked with both Newcastle United and Roma, reportedly receives offers from one Premier League club and one Serie A team. Read more.
Barcelona reportedly enter talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer as the 31-year-old makes his contract demands clear to the Gunners. Read more.
Chelsea transfer news: 'Official offer' prepared for 27-year-old attacker amid Victor Osimhen 'talks'
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku allegedly emerges as a surprise target for a shock European club amid suggestions that his time in West London is nearing an end. Read more.
Liverpool offered alternative Florian Wirtz solution as two bids 'rejected' for £126.4m Leverkusen man
Liverpool reportedly fail with their opening two offers for Florian Wirtz as they learn of Bayer Leverkusen's transfer demands for the 22-year-old. Read more.