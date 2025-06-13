With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Leeds United's top targets and budget ahead of doing business.

Following a two-year absence, Leeds United are preparing for a campaign among England's elite in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season.

The Whites used their playoff-final heartbreak of 2023-24 to fuel a barnstorming promotion term over the past 12 months, lifting the Championship title after collecting 100 points across 46 second-tier matches.

A massive club back at the top table of English football, Leeds will be looking to avoid the fate suffered by Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, who all suffered immediate returns to the second tier.

The Yorkshire-based club have opted to stick with head coach Daniel Farke, who possesses experience in the Premier League courtesy of his spell in charge of Norwich City.

However, there is a greater expectation on the German at Elland Road than during his time in East Anglia, where relegation was almost expected.

As a result, the 48-year-old will want to get as many signings complete as possible before the commencement of action in August.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the transfer window ahead for Leeds, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and positions that need improvement ahead of their Premier League return.

Top targets

© Imago

During the early stages of the post-season break, Leeds United have been linked with a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, however it appears that the Republic of Ireland international is edging towards a switch to Brentford, meaning that Daniel Farke's men will need to look elsewhere for their shot-stopping reinforcements. Following his struggles at the likes of West Ham United, Manchester City and Ipswich Town over the past couple of years, a fairytale return to Elland Road is a distinct possibility for Kalvin Phillips, who is back in the camp of the Citizens after spending 2024-25 on loan at Portman Road. The Whites are also using their recent second-tier experience to scout the top players in the higher reaches of the EFL, with Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer supposedly of considerable interest to Leeds, who saw a Â£13m bid for the midfielder rejected by the Blades last summer. Leeds could also be fishing in the Premier League free agent market for a new striker, with the Yorkshire-based club credited with serious interest in former England international Callum Wilson, with the attacker leaving Newcastle United on the expiration of his contract this month.

Leeds are know to be scouring Europe for centre-back options, with Jaka Bijol of Udinese a possible arrival at the Elland Road in the near future, however the Serie A outfit have reportedly rejected the Whites' opening offer for the highly-rated 26-year-old, who could make the high-profile switch to the Premier League.

Budgets

© Imago

Given the gulf in class between the Championship and the Premier League nowadays, Leeds' collection of a three-figure points haul last season does not translate to a summer of minute adjustments to the playing squad - Farke's side requires major surgery to have a chance of avoiding relegation. The Whites are set to go all out in the summer transfer window to hand themselves a fighting chance of a top-17 finish, with club chairman Paraag Marathe vowing to spend 'every last penny' on ensuring that his side does not follow in the footsteps of Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester City. It is understood that ownership group 49ers Enterprises have made at least Â£100m available for transfers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with some outlets suggesting that Farke and company could enjoy a Â£150m influx of new talent into their first-team squad before the end of August.

Most likely signings

© Imago

With recent history of chasing the signature of Sheffield United star Hamer, it would not be a surprise to see the midfielder lining up at Elland Road in August, with the Dutchman showing over the past two years that he is simply too good to be operating in the Championship for any longer. Leeds supposedly face competition from Wrexham for the services of ex-Three Lions man Wilson, and although the Hollywood project in North Wales could be appealing in a certain way, the lure of Premier League football with the Whites likely puts Farke's side in pole position for the striker's talents. Should Leeds miss out on the signing of Bladesmen Hamer, there are a number of other exciting Championship midfielders who could swap the second tier for the top flight this summer, including Coventry City talisman Jack Rudoni and Middlesbrough's Irish sensation Finn Azaz . It is also believed that the Whites are eyeing up the services of Emiliano Buendia , who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen from Aston Villa, with Leeds reportedly submitting a Â£17m bid for the signature of the 28-year-old Argentine.

Priority positions

© Imago