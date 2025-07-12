With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Wolverhampton Wanderers' top targets and budget ahead of doing business.

Wolverhampton Wanderers survived to play an eighth straight Premier League campaign thanks to manager Vitor Pereira, but relegation was a serious possibility in 2024-25 after a difficult spell under Gary O'Neil, and the club will need to bolster the squad if they are to stay up next season.

Wolves went on to finish 16th in the top flight, but having lost talismanic forward Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, it remains to be seen whether they can repeat the feat once again.

Additionally, attack-minded left-back Rayan Ait Nouri has departed to join Manchester City, while Pablo Sarabia, Nelson Semedo and Craig Dawson have also left Molineux.

Wolves still need to fill the gaps in their lineup, but they have at least made a good start by permanently signing Celta Vigo-loanee striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, as well as acquiring winger Fer Lopez from Los Celestes.

Here, Sports Mole considers the club's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priorities in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Top targets

© Imago

Wolves confirmed their first and only new signing of the summer transfer window thus far in mid-June with the capture of 21-year-old winger Lopez from Celta Vigo.

Alongside the signing of Lopez and the exercising of their obligation to make Strand Larsen's loan deal from Celta Vigo permanent, they have also been linked with other attacking players including Nice's Evann Guessand and Goztepe SK's Romulo Alberto, while Flamengo's Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto and departing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin have emerged as targets.

Pereira's side are also still said to be looking for a left-back to replace Rayan Ait-Nouri, who left to join Manchester City, despite Hugo Bueno's return from a loan spell away, with AZ Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe having been identified as an option.

As further departures are expected in defence and midfield, Wolves may yet make more moves in the market with Rangers' Nicolas Raskin reportedly identified as a possible addition to the engine room.

Budgets

© Imago

While Pereira will have money to spend this summer, it should not be assumed that he will have a considerable transfer warchest courtesy of Cunha's exit and Ait-Nouri's departure.

In the region of £40m to £45m was spent on three fresh faces during the winter transfer window, while Wolves are exercising their £25.3m option to sign Celta Vigo loanee Strand Larsen this summer.

The money from Cunha's sale is coming through three instalments, essentially meaning that Wolves will only receive just over £20m this summer, and 50% of the transfer fee generated for Ait-Nouri will be going to his former club Angers.

As a result, determining Wolves' budget is a complex process, but they have recouped over £100m through player sales during the last two transfer windows.

Furthermore, parting ways with big-earners could see approximately £200,000 per week saved on the wage bill, providing Wolves with considerable room for manoeuvre.

Most likely signings

© Imago

Aside from Lopez's arrival, Wolves need to be proactive in the market now that Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Semedo, Dawson and Tommy Doyle have left Molineux.

Pereira has indicated that he has identified Portuguese players to potentially add to the squad, signings that would complement the Portuguese-speaking and Brazilian contingent at the club.

Full-backs are likely to be high on the list for the club after Lopez joined to bolster the frontline, and key man, Strand Larsen, made the permanent move from Celta Vigo after he netted an impressive 14 Premier League goals during his loan spell in 2024-25.

Priority positions

© Imago

Wolves are facing the reality of having to make significant additions in four areas of the pitch: Both wing-back positions, at least one number 10 and a centre-forward.

Semedo's quality and experience will need replacing at right-back, as will the goals and assists that come from Ait-Nouri on the other side of the pitch.

They are arguably as important as replacing the contribution of Cunha and strengthening other areas such as central-midfield may be put on the backburner, despite the departure of Doyle.

On the flip side, Pereira has previously encouraged Wolves to be proactive in their efforts to strengthen his squad, and seeing Semedo, Ait-Nouri and Cunha depart Molineux in quick succession will only embolden his stance on that matter.