Sports Mole analyses West Ham United's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions.

West Ham United ended the 2024-25 Premier League season in 14th place with just 43 points, and the campaign fell far below supporters' expectations. Julen Lopetegui started in the dugout last term, and with the former Real Madrid man at the helm, fans thought that he could guide them to the top half.

The Spaniard had also been backed significantly in the transfer window - the likes of Maximilian Kilman and Niclas Fullkrug were added in the summer of 2024 - but the head coach did not last the season. Graham Potter was appointed in his place in January, but the Englishman won just five of his 18 Premier League games in charge. With the summer market now open, Sports Mole assesses West Ham's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 window.

West Ham's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

The Hammers have been strongly linked with a move for Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz, but reports also suggest that they could face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature. Yilmaz is capable of playing on both flanks, and the 25-year-old's ability to hold his own out wide could help Potter implement his possession-oriented style of play.

West Ham have also been linked with midfield reinforcements, with Club Brugge anchor Raphael Onyedika said to be of interest to Potter. The 24-year-old would be a welcome addition given the club's squad ranked as the oldest in the Premier League last term (28), and an injection of younger players could help the team better compete against high-intensity opponents.

West Ham's budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

The £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer of 2023 helped the club fund much of their transfer activity over the last two seasons, but fans are concerned about whether the team will continue to spend.

In quotes reported on West Ham's official website in April, Potter assured supporters that he will be given enough financial support to be competitive, saying: "The potential here is huge and exciting. We have a lot of things going for us. The resources are there to be competitive. We have a really ambitious and supportive board. Now it is about building a foundation to allow us to achieve."

Over the past five years, the Hammers rank sixth in the Premier League in terms of net spend (£264.5m), ranking fifth, seventh and fourth in the three most recent seasons. The Londoners' transfer budget could also be topped up through the sale of some of the team's current stars, with the likes of Mohammed Kudus a candidate to leave in the summer.

Newcastle United are the latest club to be linked with Kudus, as the Magpies look for alternative options in the final third of the field.

Eddie Howe's side had seemingly identified Bryan Mbeumo as their leading target, but Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly now going head-to-head for the forward's signature.

Arsenal and Man United are also admirers of Kudus, but it appears that the strongest interest in the Ghana international at this period of time is coming from St James' Park.

Kudus has scored 19 times and registered 13 assists in 80 appearances for West Ham since his arrival, but an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign saw him manage only five goals and four assists.

West Ham's most likely signings for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

While West Ham are certain to add to their offensive ranks, but it would not be surprising if they also looked to reinforce in defence, with Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis linked. Given the Saints were relegated to the Championship, the Englishman could be a cost-effective addition to Potter's side and would be a strong partner to Kilman.

In attack, Yilmaz's price would likely not be prohibitive, and bringing him in could prove to be a shrewd piece of business. While the club have also been linked to AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham, it remains to be seen if they can lure him from the Serie A giants.

Abraham is thought to be a long-term target for West Ham, with the Hammers consistently credited with an interest in a player who has scored 26 times and registered seven assists in 89 career appearances in the Premier League.

West Ham's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

With the future of attacker Lucas Paqueta uncertain following allegations of breaching the Premier League's spending rules, reinforcing the side's offensive ranks should be seen as a matter of priority. With Kudus also potentially heading for the exit door, finding players capable of operating out wide and in the team's number 10 role will be important.

West Ham have failed to replace ageing striker Michail Antonio, with Fullkrug having struggled with injuries in 2024-25, and he is likely to be plagued by more problems in the future considering he is already 32. The Hammers only netted 44 goals in the Premier League last term - the sixth-worst return - and Potter will want to ensure that his side are more entertaining in 2025-26.