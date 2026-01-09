Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham suffer major blow, Leeds handed boost in pursuit of 27-year-old

By Matt Law | 09 Jan 2026 09:13 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 09:15

West Ham United are reportedly set to miss out on a deal for Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

The 26-year-old's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs believed to be keen to sign him during the winter transfer window.

West Ham had allegedly identified the Brazil international as their number one target between the sticks, with the relegation-threatened outfit looking for a steady presence in goal.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Genoa are now on the verge of completing a deal for the Brazilian following a fresh round of talks with Al-Nassr.

Romano claims that Genoa 'have definitely overtaken' West Ham, with the Hammers seemingly being forced to look elsewhere.

West Ham signed Mads Hermansen from Leicester City over the summer, but the 25-year-old lost his starting role after conceding 11 goals in his first four Premier League appearances; Alphonse Areola is currently the number one at the London Stadium.

© Imago

Leeds 'given boost' in pursuit of Bundesliga defender

Elsewhere, Leeds United have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi.

The 27-year-old's contract is due to expire this summer, and having indicated that he will not be signing a new deal at Union Berlin, an exit in January is seen as likely.

Aston Villa continue to be credited with an interest in the Dutchman, but according to TEAMtalk, Doekhi is 'very keen' on a move to Leeds.

The report claims that Union Berlin want €13m (£11.3m) for the defender this month, although the price could drop towards the end of the January transfer window.

Doekhi has been in impressive form for his German club during the current season, scoring six times in 18 appearances, including four goals in 15 Bundesliga matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ex-Palace captain Ward 'agrees' Swansea switch

Meanwhile, Swansea City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old made 363 appearances for Palace between 2012 and 2025 before leaving at the end of his contract.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Swansea have moved to sign the experienced defender, with confirmation of the deal expected to arrive on Saturday.

Ward started his career at Portsmouth, representing the club on 96 occasions in all competitions before making the move to Palace.

The veteran went on to represent the Eagles on 306 occasions in the Premier League, while he has also played 111 times in the Championship during his professional career.