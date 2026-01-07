Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham plans 'revealed' for Nuno, Forest eye move for Serie A striker

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jan 2026 22:04

West Ham are reportedly planning to stick with Nuno Espirito Santo even though the current situation is deeply concerning.

The Hammers find themselves 19th in the Premier League table with just 14 points, as their miserable season continues.

West Ham are currently on a 10-game winless run, and have lost five of their last six games, including back-to-back defeats against fellow relegation strugglers, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

According to a report from Sky Sports, despite their form, the Hammers board are relying on Nuno for now to turn things around, and they have seen improvement in the recent 2-1 loss to Forest.

Instead, West Ham are more likely to focus on transfers than on Nuno's position, although a discussion will take place among the hierarchy on Wednesday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Forest make Lucca enquiry?

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their forward department and have reportedly earmarked Italy striker Lorenzo Lucca as a possible option.

The 25-year-old striker scored 14 goals last season for Udinese and was linked with a move to Manchester United, which did not materialise.

Lucca moved to Napoli on loan, where he has struggled badly, managing only one goal in four Serie A starts.

Chris Wood is currently injured, while Arnaud Kalimuendo is on his way to joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, which means signing a new striker is necessary.

According to Sky Sports, Forest have already made an enquiry to sign Lucca, but the deal is complicated as he is already on loan from Udinese.

Forest are also reportedly interested in signing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but they could face competition from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Wolves have no plans to sell Mane

Wolverhampton Wanderers have no plans to sell teenage youngster Mateus Mane in the January transfer window.

After impressing heavily in Wolves' 3-0 win over West Ham, the 18-year-old attacker found the net on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw against Everton.

Manchester City and Chelsea have reportedly been linked with a move for the exciting attacker, who has featured as an attacking midfielder and a winger under Rob Edwards.

Now, talkSPORT Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that he has been assured that Wolves have no plans to sell the youngster, as he is seen as a big part of their future.

Wolves are rock bottom in the Premier League with just seven points from 21 games, and they need some superlative performances in the second half of the season to avoid relegation.