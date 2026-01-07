Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham plans 'revealed' for Nuno, Forest eye move for Serie A striker

West Ham are reportedly planning to stick with Nuno Espirito Santo even though the current situation is deeply concerning.
The Hammers find themselves 19th in the Premier League table with just 14 points, as their miserable season continues.
West Ham are currently on a 10-game winless run, and have lost five of their last six games, including back-to-back defeats against fellow relegation strugglers, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.
According to a report from Sky Sports, despite their form, the Hammers board are relying on Nuno for now to turn things around, and they have seen improvement in the recent 2-1 loss to Forest.
Instead, West Ham are more likely to focus on transfers than on Nuno's position, although a discussion will take place among the hierarchy on Wednesday.
Forest make Lucca enquiry?
Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their forward department and have reportedly earmarked Italy striker Lorenzo Lucca as a possible option.
The 25-year-old striker scored 14 goals last season for Udinese and was linked with a move to Manchester United, which did not materialise.
Lucca moved to Napoli on loan, where he has struggled badly, managing only one goal in four Serie A starts.
Chris Wood is currently injured, while Arnaud Kalimuendo is on his way to joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, which means signing a new striker is necessary.
According to Sky Sports, Forest have already made an enquiry to sign Lucca, but the deal is complicated as he is already on loan from Udinese.
Forest are also reportedly interested in signing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but they could face competition from West Ham and Crystal Palace.