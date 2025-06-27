Sports Mole analyses Liverpool's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions.

Liverpool ended the 2024-25 Premier League season as champions in Arne Slot's first campaign in charge, and the Reds have not been resting on their laurels since.

When Slot replaced legendary former boss Jurgen Klopp, few envisaged that he would lead the team to the title at the first time of asking, but the Dutchman beat the likes of Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola to finish ahead of the rest in the league.

The Reds' achievements last term were made more remarkable by the fact that the only addition to the squad in the summer of 2024 was backup winger Federico Chiesa, who started just one top-flight match.

After largely sitting out of the past two transfer windows, the champions were expected to spend significantly, and spend significantly they have.

With the summer market now open, Sports Mole assesses Liverpool's top targets, budget, most likely signings and priority positions for the 2025 window.

Liverpool's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Following the exit of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool decided to bring in Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, and they have also replaced left-back Andrew Robertson this summer with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Slot has frequently praised Paris Saint-Germain for their use of attacking full-backs, and the Dutchman may want to replicate the French side's offensive approach.

Elsewhere, the Reds have completed a club-record deal for ex-Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz, who has signed for an initial £100m potentially rising to £116 if all add-ons are hit.

Despite the fact that the playmaker has cost an extortionate amount of money, the club are also reportedly in the market for a number nine, though Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike could be on his way to Chelsea.

Liverpool's budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Given that the club are willing to commit significantly in excess of £100m to sign Wirtz, it is fair to say that the Reds' transfer budget is sizeable.

Liverpool's budget will also have been bolstered by the fact that their only expenditure last season was the £12.5m spent on Chiesa.

The champions have a number of fringe players at the club that they may look to sell, with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah up for sale, while Caoimhin Kelleher's exit to Brentford has boosted the coffers too.

Should Liverpool sell the players that Slot deems surplus to requirements, it is easy to see how the manager would be able to spend freely in the summer transfer market.

Liverpool's most likely signings for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Now that Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez are through the door, Liverpool are expected could turn their attention to another defender, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi rumoured to be an option for a fee in the region of £40m.

The Reds are expected to come forward with a 'significant' offer for the 24-year-old, who could replace both Quansah and Ibrahima Konate if the latter cannot find an agreement over a new contract.

There are also suggestions that the club could be in the market for a number nine, though if reports about the Reds' interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak are to be believed, sales may need to be made first in order to fund his acquisition.

Liverpool's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

With Alexander-Arnold making the switch to Real Madrid, the Merseysiders have lost arguably their most creative player, and failure to replace his ability on the ball would be detrimental to the team's chances of retaining their title.

Wirtz would certainly alleviate the loss of the right-back, but Liverpool will still need to reinforce their offensive ranks further.

Elsewhere in defence, a centre-back must be brought to the club as a replacement for Quanah, and Guehi's signing could represent shrewd business given he has just a year left on his contract.

If the champions made the necessary additions in defence, while also finding ways of creating chances in Alexander-Arnold's absence, then signing a striker to take Darwin Nunez's place in the XI could be sensible.