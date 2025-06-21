After the summer transfer window opened on June 1 and closed again this week before reopening in July, Sports Mole takes a look at Everton's top targets, their budget, and priority positions ahead of next season.

After a 2024-25 campaign with plenty of positives in it, despite a 13th-placed finish, optimism is high around Everton, ahead of the move into their new waterfront stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock this summer.

David Moyes returned to the dugout in January, and oversaw Everton's final five months at Goodison Park, lifting the club away from relegation trouble immediately, and turning the Toffees into one of the most in-form clubs in the Premier League.

After losing his opening game in charge to Aston Villa, Moyes picked up 31 points from his remaining matches in 2024-25, which ranked Everton in the top five, and just six points behind champions Liverpool.

The Toffees made very little noise during the brief opening of the transfer window in June, and will now have to get their business done when it reopens in July.

Whether that aforementioned optimism remains in place come August will depend largely on the transfer window Everton have, and Sports Mole looks at where the Toffees need to strengthen, and who could move to the club this summer.

Budget

There is simply no excuse for Everton to not go out and spend this summer, after years of penny-pinching amid concerns with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and points deductions dating back to their woeful recruitment in the late 2010s.

With new owners who appear to be committed to the club, the seasons under PSR scrutiny having now passed, and over £100m entering the coffers thanks to Premier League revenue, Everton fans will want to see substantial spending to bolster their threadbare squad, especially with many leaving on free transfers.

As is customary with Everton though, they are being patient - perhaps too patient - in getting their business done, with no concrete moves for any players made in the brief start to the transfer window.

Moyes is keen for new arrivals though, saying: "We know we are going to have bring in some new players, that's obvious", after picking up his OBE from Windsor Castle earlier this week.

Priority Positions

Everton's priorities very much depend on whether the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite or Beto leave the club this summer, because after some concerns in defence and up front over the past few years, the club looks in a strong place in those areas, but after some rumours linking them with moves to Chelsea and Leeds, respectively, the links have seemingly going rather quiet of late.

Branthwaite leaving would be a huge blow, but they do appear to have a ready-made replacement in Jake O'Brien, who was arguably Everton's best performer after Moyes arrived, playing most of the time out-of-position as a right-back.

With Ashley Young leaving and Nathan Patterson not Premier League level, a right-back is high on the list of priorities for Everton this summer, especially as veteran defender Seamus Coleman is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

On the opposite flank, Vitalii Mykolenko remains the only first-team left-back at the club, and a deputy is sorely needed on that side too, with the versatile Young leaving this summer, and no replacement being bought for Ben Godfrey a year ago.

Judging the squad as it is now, central midfield is the area in need of most attention, because with Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving, and Idrissa Gueye entering his late-30s, urgent additions are required.

The ability of James Garner to be a regular starter has also been questioned by some supporters, and behind him there is not much depth, with youngsters Tim Iroegbunam and Harrison Armstrong perhaps best suited to loan moves away from the club next season.

Carlos Alcaraz's loan move from Flamengo has been made permanent, and he could well turn out to be a regular starter next season as a right-winger, but Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will not return after their loan moves next season, so Moyes is also desperately short on options in that position, even though Dwight McNeil showed he is capable of filling in there when required.

A few months ago, a new number nine was at the top of every Everton fan's wishlist, but some have grown to love the presence of Beto leading the line, and he certainly paid back the faith shown in him from Moyes, reaching double figures for goals despite only playing half of the season.

It is time for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to move on after another injury-hit and misfiring season, with patience wearing thin for the striker from large portions of the fanbase, which has also spilled out into off-field matters, and all signs are seemingly pointing towards an exit, as reports early in June hve claimed that the player and the club have failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Armando Broja will also be returning to Chelsea after a failed loan spell, so another striker is certainly necessary in order to compete for a start with Beto next season, should Calvert-Lewin depart as expected.

Top Targets

It has been relatively quiet in terms of concrete rumours for Everton over the past few months, and the only player they have publicly declared their interest in, Liam Delap, has chosen to join Chelsea instead.

The Toffees have been linked with a number of other attacking targets in recent times, including Corinthians' Yuri Alberto and Juventus' Timothy Weah.

In regards to midfield targets, there has been speculation about a possible link-up between Moyes and Tomas Soucek could be on the cards, after the success they enjoyed at West Ham together.

Sheffield United's playoff defeat means Gustavo Hamer could depart, and Everton have been listed as one club interested in him, while the Toffees are also believed to be keeping tabs on Matt O'Riley, although he is attracting attention from Roma and Napoli in Italy.

Should Soucek arrive, fellow Czech West Ham team mate Vladimir Coufal could make the move too, when his contract in East London expires at the end of the month, given Everton's gaping hole at right-back, while Kyle Walker is another name that could arrive at the club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The England international has reportedly agreed to join Everton, although the Toffees still need to reach an agreement with Man City.

A surprising but exciting move could see Everton move for Liverpool winger Ben Doak, to rectify their right-wing issue, and the young Scot enjoyed a very productive campaign on loan at Middlesbrough last season, but a deal could be made trickier for the Toffees given the rivalry with his parent club.

Another deal that would raise a few eyebrows would be the return of John Stones to the club, which would be quite a peculiar move for a club that has been stung by signing highly-paid, injury-prone players in recent years, and should it backfire, it would likely do the club no favours financially.

The same can be said about a potential move for Jack Grealish, which is gaining traction in the press, but in similar mold to a move for Stones, that would put huge financial strain on the club, and the belief is the former Aston Villa winger is keen to play for a club competing in European competition next season, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Instead of chasing out-of-form, highly-paid players discarded by clubs near the top, most Everton fans would like to see more creativity from their scouting team, such as finding gems like Alcaraz, O'Brien and Iliman Ndiaye, who have all arrived for fees under £20m over the past 12 months, but slotted in excellently to life at the club.