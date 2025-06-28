With the main summer transfer window having reopened on June 6, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea's top targets and budget ahead of doing business.

Chelsea have raised their profile for this summer's transfer window through Champions League qualification and a Conference League trophy.

Having added reaching the Club World Cup knockout stages and the financial benefits that come with it, Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and the club's recruitment team seem ready to make more significant signings this summer before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Chelsea are approaching the summer transfer window and considers who is most likely to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Top targets

Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap has completed a transfer to Chelsea, ticking a box in terms of acquiring a new centre-forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

However, if reports are to be believed, Chelsea are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike, even though the Frenchman stands to cost more than double Delap's fee should a move materialise.

There are several wingers believed to be on Chelsea's shortlist, most notably Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea pushed hard to get a deal for the Englishman over the line in time for the Club World Cup, but the two clubs could not find a compromise over a fee.

However, the West Londoners are not relenting in their pursuit of the wide attacker, with multiple reports suggesting that the Blues are nearing an agreement with Dortmund.

With Andrey Santos and Estevao Willian already in line to be integrated into the squad after their times with Strasbourg and Palmeiras respectively, the only other current target position appeared to be central defence, but Mamadou Sarr's move from Strasbourg has now been finalised and he is allegedly being viewed as a first-team player ahead of next season.

Budgets

This feels very much like a moving part this summer. Having spent in excess of £1bn since their arrival, Boehly and Clearlake have already invested an astronomical amount of money into Chelsea over the last three years.

However, with the revenue generated from a top-four Premier League finish, winning the Conference League and, most notably, Champions League qualification and a Club World Cup appearance, Chelsea are in line for a vast increase to their revenue.

Combined with the expected sales, loan fees and reducing the wage bill between now and September, Enzo Maresca can expect to have a transfer warchest should he wish to use it.

Most likely signings

As noted, Delap became a Chelsea player in a £30m deal before the Club World Cup, essentially taking the West Londoners to three fresh faces for 2025-26.

Sarr and Dario Essugo, who completed transfers before the competition in the United States, could remain a part of the squad for next season.

Of Gittens, much may come down to value for money. Having shown initial resistance, the Premier League club are reportedly closing in on a deal for the young Englishman, with a transfer north of £50m expected.

Before other targets are set in stone, it may be dependent on offers that they receive for other players.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is closing in on a £5m move to Arsenal after spending the previous two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth.

Another example of a possible sale involves Trevoh Chalobah, who would bring in pure profit if he were sold this summer.

However, the academy graduate has impressed since his recall from Crystal Palace in January and, as it stands, there is no certainty over a sale.

Furthermore, reports have indicated that offers may be considered for Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, while the likes of Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix are seemingly persona non grata at the Bridge.

Priority positions

The general consensus is that a central forward with a physical presence to provide a greater scoring output than Jackson is the main priority this summer.

Delap will help provide a different look to the Blues frontline, yet it remains to be seen whether a more experienced option will join him or if youngster Guiu will remain in the first-team squad for 2025-26.

A right-footed left winger is also being sought, with Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho's names discussed — though the Blues seem to be prioritising the Dortmund man — but a chase for a new goalkeeper appears to be over having missed out on AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

Aside from potentially moving for a backup option at left-back for Marc Cucurella, Chelsea may not do any further business.