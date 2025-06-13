Sports Mole takes a deeper dive into Tottenham Hotspur's summer 2025 transfer window, including top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings.

As their rivals scrambled to complete early transfer dealings before the first deadline on June 10, Tottenham Hotspur's hierarchy were busy thrashing out negotiations with Ange Postecoglou's successor.

Daniel Levy went with head over heart when he sacked the man who led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, but also an embarrassing 17th-placed Premier League finish, their lowest-ever placement in the competition.

Levy was always going to make at least one portion of people angry no matter which way he went, and new head coach Thomas Frank's first job will be getting a group of players who came out in total support of Postecoglou on his side.

At the same time, the Dane will be seeking ways to both strengthen and streamline his squad in the summer transfer window, which opens on June 16 and runs until September 1.

Here, Sports Mole looks at Tottenham's top targets, budget, priority positions and most likely signings for the summer market.

Tottenham's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

Despite making unwanted history last season - setting a new record for the most defeats in one Premier League season without being relegated - Spurs' Champions League participation is a huge box ticked when it comes to seducing transfer targets.

The Lilywhites appear to be looking relatively close to home at the moment, as Crystal Palace's £60m-rated playmaker Eberechi Eze is understood to be a prime target, as well as Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

At the other end of the Selhurst Park pitch, Spurs have apparently been monitoring England international defender Marc Guehi for some time, while Monaco's Vanderson and Genoa's Koni de Winter have also been name-checked.

Southampton's relegation from the Premier League could also trigger a tense transfer tussle for Tyler Dibling, another attacker thought to be on Tottenham's radar and one whom they could potentially sign for around £55m if they can fend off the competition.

Tottenham budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Spurs did their transfer kitty no favours by only finishing above the three relegated teams in the Premier League table, but Europa League glory brought with it huge financial benefits.

As well as £5m for beating Manchester United in the final, Tottenham also pocketed £16m for qualifying for the Champions League, and they were able to spend close to £150m last year without making it to Europe's top table.

While Levy has always been perceived as a frugal overseer who fails to back his managers properly, the Tottenham chairman should sanction another spending spree of around £100m or £150m.

Spurs cannot sell a Harry Kane for £90m to raise funds this summer, but the possible departures of Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon - alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's permanent switch to Marseille - will boost their coffers even more.

Tottenham's most likely signings for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Tottenham have already opened their chequebook once in the current window, confirming that Kevin Danso's loan from Lens has been converted into a permanent deal for £21m.

Top target Eze is by no means out of reach for Spurs thanks to their Europa League victory, meaning that can compete with other UCL-competing clubs, and a deal for Dibling is realistic too; the teenager may very well the Lilywhites as the next perfect step in his development.

However, if neither of those two work out, Spurs are already well-positioned to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, as they can still activate their option to buy the young Frenchman and could even try to negotiate a lower fee with their German counterparts.

Tottenham's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Danso's arrival has helped to reinforce an injury-hit defence, but Tottenham may find themselves needing another centre-back if Cristian Romero cannot resist the pull of Atletico Madrid, as Radu Dragusin will still be out for a few more months with his ACL problem.

Further forward, Bissouma's exit and uncertainty over Rodrigo Bentancur's contract situation could necessitate the signing of a new deep-lying midfielder; Bentancur's deal expires in 2026, but talks over an extension have reportedly been opened.

The Lilywhites have already triggered a 12-month option in Son Heung-min's deal, but the South Korean turns 33 next month, and whether he will be kept around beyond the end of next season remains unclear.

Mikey Moore is a phenomenal talent, but he will still be a teenager in 2026, so a new left-winger must also be high on Tottenham's agenda, especially as Timo Werner has now gone back to RB Leipzig after a disastrous second loan spell.