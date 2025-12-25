Spurs transfer news: 'Top two targets' revealed as Thomas Frank is handed January warchest

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Dec 2025 01:43

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly handed Thomas Frank a £150m transfer kitty for the January window.

Frank's transition from Brentford to Spurs has been far from straightforward, with the Danish manager finding the leap a challenge, highlighted by mixed results and the club's position in the Premier League table: 14th.

Although the Lilywhites are just seven points from entering the top four, losing five of their nine fixtures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has not endeared the Dane to the club's supporters.

Despite the current antipathy, the former Brentford boss could get his squad bolstered ahead of the January window as Spurs aim to climb the table.

Spurs transfer news: Frank's 'primary targets' identified

According to The Sun, Frank is understood to be desperate to land a high-quality left winger after a failed pursuit of Manchester City star Savinho during the summer months.

While Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo remains at the top of the club's wish-list, the Ghana international is also being tracked by several other Big Six rivals, with Manchester City favoured to land the in-form attacker.

A potential move for Savinho may depend on whether the Premier League champions successfully secure Semenyo as a replacement in the coming weeks.

The report further suggests that the recruitment team is also prioritising a move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa to provide much-needed competition for the returning Dominic Solanke.

Spurs transfer news: Frank's other areas of concern revealed

The report subsequently highlights the need for immediate reinforcements due to a mounting injury crisis within the team's backline.

Destiny Udogie has already missed 11 matches this season with a persistent hamstring problem, leaving the squad without a specialist left-back.

This lack of depth has forced Frank to utilise Djed Spence out of position, leading to concerns regarding the balance of the defensive unit.

Securing a left-sided centre-back who can also cover on the flank is also now considered essential for the second half of the season.