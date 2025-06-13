Sports Mole takes a closer look at Newcastle United's 2025 summer transfer window, including top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings.

Newcastle United fans will still be celebrating a fantastic 2024-25 campaign, during which the Magpies lifted their first major domestic trophy since 1955 and qualified for the Champions League for the second time in the last three seasons.

However, there is little time for celebration for those handling Newcastle's transfer dealings, as Eddie Howe's squad must be strengthened if they are to avoid a repeat of their 2023-24 Champions League group-stage exit and instead advance deeper into the competition.

Newcastle's starting lineup certainly has the quality to compete on multiple fronts, but reinforcing key areas and improving squad depth could prove crucial in solidifying their place among England and Europe's elite teams. Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Newcastle United's 2025 summer transfer window, including their top targets, priority positions, budget and most likely signings.

Newcastle's top targets for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Newcastle have placed themselves in a wonderful position to attract their top transfer targets thanks to the allure of Champions League qualification, while they have also proven they are once again capable of competing for domestic trophies.

The Magpies were extremely keen to sign Marc Guehi last summer, with several bids knocked back by Crystal Palace, but the lure of top-tier European football may prompt the defender to push for a move, and with just one year left on his contract, the Eagles may be willing to accept a lower fee than the reported £65m that was turned down last season.

Further strengthening the defence, Howe is reportedly eager to bolster the goalkeeping position and James Trafford is supposedly top of the manager's shortlist. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was of interest to Newcastle last summer but stayed at Burnley and played a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League, recording a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 league games while conceding just 16 goals, and Newcastle are looking at a potential £30m fee for the Englishman.

At the other end of the pitch, Newcastle are set to tussle with Manchester United for the signature of Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League, as the Magpies look to improve on the right wing position despite Jacob Murphy registering nine goals and 14 assists in 41 appearances.

Mbeumo, as it stands, remains a target for the club, but it is understood that Man United and now Tottenham Hotspur are ahead of Newcastle in the race for the attacker, which could force them to look elsewhere.

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has seemingly emerged as an interesting option for the club, with the Hammers believed to be willing to let the Ghana international leave during the summer market.

Kudus found it difficult to show his best form for West Ham during a testing 2024-25 campaign for the club, but his overall record for the London club is 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances.

Newcastle budget for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

It is no secret that Newcastle United boast some of the wealthiest owners in world football, and the Magpies are expected to flex their financial muscles in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle are sure to have learnt their lesson from their last Champions League appearance, when a series of injuries played a hand in their group stage exit, and the Magpies will look to strengthen their squad in order to avoid a repeat of that scenario in 2025-26.

Qualifying for the Champions League has certainly increased their flexibility in the market, while a profit in last year's summer transfer window furthers their ability to spend this time round. The potential departure of Nick Pope, the confirmed sale of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus and several expiring contracts - including the likes of Callum Wilson - will free up even more budget and wages, meaning upwards of Â£200m could well be splashed on summer signings.

Newcastle's most likely signings for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

Newcastle's long-standing pursuit of Guehi is expected to result in the central defender finally joining St James' Park during this transfer window, while their similar interest in Trafford is expected to culminate in the goalkeeper becoming Howe's first-choice next season.

The Magpies boast the advantage of Champions League football and a more settled environment compared to Mbeumo's other suitors, Man Utd, and they will be eager to secure the Brentford forward's signature after already missing out on supposed target Matheus Cunha to the Red Devils.

With Wilson's expected departure as his contract comes to an end, Newcastle are expected to enter the striker market in the summer for a backup to the prolific Alexander Isak, and having missed out on Liam Delap - with the striker reportedly set to join Chelsea - Newcastle are likely to pursue Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, as the striker's Everton contract expires this summer.

Calvert-Lewin only managed three Premier League goals for Everton during the 2024-25 campaign, but he was once regarded as one of the most dangerous forwards in the top flight of English football.

It is not difficult to understand why Newcastle would be keen on a player of Calvert-Lewin's ilk, as he is only 28 and should have a lot of football ahead of him, providing that injuries do not take their toll.

Newcastle's priority positions for 2025 summer transfer window

© Imago

As Newcastle are unlikely to hand Wilson a new contract and with Isak suffering fairly consistent injury issues throughout his career thus far, the striker position is set to be high up on the Magpies' shopping list.

Murphy may have enjoyed a fruitful campaign on the right wing, but that position is often perceived to be the weakest point of their attack, and Newcastle are likely to strengthen in that area in the summer.

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a potential summer move away from Newcastle, and while Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have proven themselves as more-than-capable starters, the Magpies would still require a rotational full-back option.