With the first part of the summer transfer window having opened on June 1, Sports Mole takes a look at Sunderland's top targets and budget ahead of doing business.

Following a heartbreaking eight-year hiatus, Sunderland are back at the top level of the English game, preparing for the glitz and glamour of the Premier League during the 2025-26 season. The Black Cats squeezed their way into the top flight courtesy of success in the Championship playoffs, dramatically beating Sheffield United in the Wembley final at the end of May.

Sunderland are back in the Premier League for the first time in eight years despite losing their final five matches of the regular season.

Although a playoff spot was already secured, the drop-off in performance levels in the North-East concerned supporters, who were bracing themselves for another term in the second tier of English football.

However, the Black Cats turned on the style when it mattered the most, getting the better of Chris Wilder's Blades at the national stadium last month.

Great fixtures at the Stadium of Light await for Sunderland, including a pair of matches against arch rivals Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview of Sunderland's transfer plans, including top targets, budget and most likely signings.

Top targets

© Imago

Understanding the lack of Premier League experience in their current first-team squad, Sunderland are reportedly considering a move for Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is said to be open to a Stadium of Light switch following initial talks with the newly-promoted club. There is also set to be incomings for the backline of the Black Cats, with Chris Mepham a target for the North-East side following a successful loan stint from Bournemouth during 2024-25, however Regis Le Bris's men allegedly face competition from Sheffield United for the centre-back. Possessing the ability to operate at centre-back or full-back, Monaco star Wilfried Singo is supposedly of interest to Sunderland as they aim to bolster their rearguard options, and it is believed that they are fighting arch rivals Newcastle United for the Ivorian's signature. In a similar case to the aforementioned Mepham, Enzo Le Fee is all-but set for a permanent move to the Stadium of Light before the beginning of the 2025-26 Premier League term, with the buy obligation in his loan agreement triggered following the Black Cats' playoff success last month.

Reports are suggesting that Sunderland are in the hunt for Lennon Miller, with the midfielder also attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old was a star in the midfield of the Premiership side last term, scoring two goals and eight assists across 32 appearances.

Budgets

© Imago

As shown by the story of Ipswich Town over the past year, spending over Â£100m during the summer transfer window does not guarantee a relegation-free campaign in the Premier League, meaning that Sunderland need to be shrewd and ambitious in equal measure during the market ahead of 2025-26. Earning North of Â£200m courtesy of their playoff triumph at Wembley in late May, the Black Cats are expected to spend a nine-figure sum on incomings this summer, given that their squad needs an influx of top-flight ability and experience ahead of the big kickoff in August. Rarely splashing out on signings since relegation from the Premier League in 2017, the North-East club are in a better position with Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR) than their fellow newly-promoted sides, giving Le Bris's men a key advantage over Leeds United and Burnley.

Most likely signings

© Imago

A shock arrival at the Stadium of Light at the start of 2025, Le Fee's permanent move to Sunderland is essentially confirmed after the club's promotion to the Premier League, representing a positive start to a window in which the North-East side are set to be extremely active. With ties to the Black Cats courtesy of his loan spell at the club last season, it would not be a surprise to see defender Mepham lining up in the top flight for the newly-promoted side in August, despite interest from the Championship in the form of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. Turning 35 in the middle of June, Henderson probably has a few more years maximum at the top level of European football, with Sunderland supposedly offering the England international a romantic return to the Premier League, after playing 78 games for the club between 2008 and 2011. Impressing for West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City against the Black Cats in recent years, Reims defender Cedric Kipre has been linked with a move to Le Bris's ranks during the summer transfer window, with the centre-back yet to have a crack at England's top division.

Priority positions

© Imago