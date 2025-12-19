Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heading towards Premier League return with three clubs interested in midfielder?

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 11:45

Sunderland, Everton and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the near future.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since departing Besiktas at the expiration of his contract over the summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was linked to a number of English clubs ahead of the 2025-26 season, including Championship sides such as Birmingham City.

A move to the Second City did not materialise for the midfielder, who has relied on old friends to keep him company recently.

The one-time Champions League winner has spent time training with Arsenal Under-21s as well as the first team in North London.

© Imago / Sportimage

Sunderland, Everton among clubs keen on Oxlade-Chamberlain?

According to SportsBoom, a number of Premier League outfits are considering moves for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Not tied to a football club at the moment, the 32-year-old would be able to switch to a new employer as a free agent.

The report claims that Sunderland, Everton and Fulham are all interested in bringing Oxlade-Chamberlain into their respective ranks.

The high-flying Black Cats already have an ex-Arsenal star in their engine room in the form of Granit Xhaka.

It is understood that Oxlade-Chamberlain is extremely keen to return to the pitch, ideally in the Premier League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In another world

In another world, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be making his return to Arsenal on a contractual basis, playing for the first team.

However, the Gunners are the strongest they have been for two decades, meaning that the experience of their former midfielder is not required.

As a result, Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to look elsewhere, with a move to a lower-ranked Premier League side on the cards.