Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Club streaks, Premier League feats on line in West Midlands showdown

By Darren Plant | 19 Dec 2025 11:43

Aston Villa and Manchester United will have club streaks and Premier League feats on the line when they square off on Sunday.

The stakes are high ahead of the top-flight fixture in the West Midlands with both clubs sitting in the top six of the Premier League table.

Villa, who are in third place, currently hold a seven-point advantage over the Red Devils, subsequently ensuring that a winner in this fixture would take a positive step towards Champions League qualification.

At a time when Villa have won their last six Premier League fixtures, United have avoided defeat in their most recent four encounters and collected eight points.

© Imago / Sportimage

Which streaks, Premier League feats are on line in Aston Villa, Man United game?

Aston Villa boast an incredible home record since the start of 2024-25, only losing games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, it would equal their fewest home top-flight losses in a year since 1983, when they lost just once in 22 matches.

Furthermore, Villa have won their last six Premier League home games. They have not reached seven top-flight triumphs in a row at Villa Park since February 1990.

They are also on nine consecutive home wins in all competitions. A win on Sunday would see Unai Emery become the first Villa manager since George Ramsey between 1888 and 1905 to reach 10 successive wins in all tournaments on two occasions.

© Imago / Sportimage

However, Villa have incredibly only won one of their last 26 Premier League home matches against Manchester United, losing 16 times.

Man United have won 18 Premier League away games at Aston Villa and recorded 41 wins in total in this division. Should they prevail on Sunday, it would equal their Premier League club records against a single opponent (Everton) in both categories.

Ruben Amorim's team are also looking to score at least two goals for the sixth game in succession. They have not done so in more games since between June and December 2020.