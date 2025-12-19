Liverpool double boost confirmed for Tottenham clash as Arne Slot gives quadruple injury update

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 11:45 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 12:10

Liverpool are confirmed to be receiving a double selection boost for Saturday's tantalising Premier League battle with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The Reds endeavour to extend their unbeaten sequence to six games in all competitions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they will be without Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah due to his involvement in Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The 33-year-old came off the bench to set up Hugo Ekitike's second goal in last weekend's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, a result that took Liverpool to within just two points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Right-back Conor Bradley was suspended for that game on account of picking up five yellow cards, but the Northern Ireland international will be one of two returning defenders for the Reds on Saturday evening.

Delivering a quadruple fitness update in his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot also confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong - who has missed the last 12 matches with a hamstring injury - will also be back in the squad in North London.

Liverpool in double boost as Arne Slot gives Tottenham team news update

Frimpong was one of four players whose conditions were discussed on Friday, the others being Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle), Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Cody Gakpo (muscle), the former two of whom came off against Brighton.

Neither Gakpo nor Gomez will be involved, although the former's scan results were pleasing, and Slot refused to rule Szoboszlai out of contention for the showdown with the Lilywhites.

"He [Gakpo] had a scan that looked promising so that means that we are not that worried anymore, as we were maybe one or two weeks ago," Slot said. "So that means he might come back a bit earlier than expected two weeks ago, but that’s definitely not tomorrow and also not next week.

“Joe is not in the squad as well for the weekend and Dominik trained yesterday, parts of the training [session], for the first time so let’s see where he is today and how he is tomorrow. Jeremie is in the squad again as well."

Slot was also quizzed on whether Szoboszlai will be fit to start in Salah's place tomorrow, but he insisted that he would not know the answer until the Reds have had their final training session.

How could Liverpool line up without Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai?

If Szoboszlai is not given the green light to make the first XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Slot will face an unenviable dilemma on the right-hand side, especially with Frimpong only just back from a serious injury.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man did feature in an advanced right-sided role against Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this season, but he is likely to be named on the bench this weekend, having not made a single appearance since October 22.

Fans will likely cry out for Slot to finally give Federico Chiesa a chance from the first whistle, but if Bradley and Milos Kerkez are to bomb down the flanks, perhaps inverted attacking options would work better.

As a result, the Dutchman could field both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike up front together, with Curtis Jones, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch occupying central positions further back.

Teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha is another option, but the 17-year-old is more accustomed to playing on the left-hand side and will likely be kept in reserve again.