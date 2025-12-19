Man United head coach Ruben Amorim addresses controversial Bruno Fernandes comments amid fresh transfer speculation

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 14:20 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 17:34

Ruben Amorim has said that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes "gives everything", with the Red Devils head coach confident that his fellow Portuguese remains committed to the 20-time English champions.

Fernandes has again been a standout performer for Man United this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The 31-year-old has three goals and four assists in his last four Premier League matches, and he both scored and assisted against Bournemouth on Monday night.

However, following the clash with the Cherries, an interview from November was published, with Fernandes claiming that Man United had been open to selling him over the summer.

The club captain was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the recent window, and in an interview with Canal 11 - a Portuguese Football Federation‑owned channel - he claimed that directors "hurt" him with their transfer stance.

© Imago / News Images

Fernandes has caused controversy with recent comments on Man United future

Amorim was asked about Fernandes's comments during his press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

"The difference is he spoke with the club before the interview and said what he was feeling. We can avoid these things because we already know the noise. He talked with the board and I think everything is clear," Amorim told reporters.

"I don’t know if it’s fair, he spoke about his feelings. He needs to answer to that, not me. He is an example, he gives everything and puts everything on the line in every training and every match, in that he is special, we need to step up to have that feeling. We need to ask him, I think he’s a big example in the group.

"He spoke his feelings. I think when I watch Bruno training and playing he is a special character, the numbers and amount of games prove he is a different player."

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Will Fernandes leave Man United next summer?

Fernandes has a contract with Man United until June 2027, with the option of a further 12 months, but his future is again being called into question.

The Portuguese has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 103 goals and registering 93 assists in 307 appearances for the Red Devils, but the attacker is expected to seriously consider his future following the 2026 World Cup.

A switch to Saudi Arabia is possible, but many of Europe's leading clubs will also be on red alert for the attacker, who is again set to captain the 20-time English champions in Sunday's Premier League contest with Aston Villa.