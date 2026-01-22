Sunderland XI vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Regis Le Bris makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 11:07

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris may make just the one change to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League showdown with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Black Cats claimed their first win of 2026 by defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend, courtesy of goals from Enzo Le Fee and Brian Brobbey either side of the half-time whistle.

The scorers will no doubt be retained up front, as should Trai Hume in a more advanced position, but Romaine Mundle could be spared after completing 88 minutes on his first start of the season.

The 22-year-old - who missed the first couple of months of the term with a hamstring injury - struggled to impact the game as much as his teammates, and Le Bris is not short of alternative options.

Chemsdine Talbi is due back from the Africa Cup of Nations for the next gameweek, but Simon Adingra is ready and available and could be given a shot to impress in the capital.

Unlike Morocco's Talbi, Senegal's Habib Diarra returns as an AFCON champion, but Le Bris should stick with the double pivot of Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki for the time being.

An unchanged back four should also take to the field at the London Stadium, meaning another watching brief or substitute cameo for Lutsharel Geertruida.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

