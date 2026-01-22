West Ham XI vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Lucas Paqueta transfer dilemma

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 10:57 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 11:07

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo faces continued uncertainty over Lucas Paqueta ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at the London Stadium.

The Brazilian missed the Irons' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend with an apparent minor back injury, but it has since been reliably reported that he is looking to leave the club this month.

Whether West Ham will grant the Flamengo target his wish remains to be seen, but it is difficult to envisage him making the first XI for the hosts in gameweek 23.

As a result, new signing Pablo should continue in the pocket behind the striker, but who that striker will be could be anybody's guess after the events of last weekend.

January arrival Valentin Castellanos performed well at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Callum Wilson came off the bench to score a dramatic injury-time winner, and the Englishman is now set to remain at the club for the rest of the season.

However, Santo may save Wilson as a super sub and continue looking to the future with Castellanos, who alongside Pablo should be part of an unchanged lineup for the home side.

Left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf has now returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but on the basis of last week's performance, Oliver Scarles does not deserve to be demoted.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

