Tottenham transfer news: Spurs suffer major blow in £85m pursuit of Europe's most in-form striker

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a potential setback in their pursuit of Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis ahead of the January transfer window.

The Greece international has enjoyed a sensational start to the 2026-27 campaign, strengthening his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific forwards.

However, Benfica are determined to retain their star striker, meaning Spurs could face a difficult and expensive battle to bring him to north London.

Spurs dealt Vangelis Pavlidis blow ahead of the January window

© Imago

Tottenham remain interested in Pavlidis after tracking him in the summer, when Benfica were said to value the striker at around €40m (£34m).

His price has since soared, with the 27-year-old's contract including an £85m release clause.

Pavlidis has started the season in sensational form, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in eight league appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 58 minutes.

He also won the Portuguese league's 'Forward of the Month' award for August after following up back-to-back prolific campaigns of 30 and 29 goals.

However, while Spurs remain admirers, a January move looks difficult. Benfica are determined to keep Pavlidis, with reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness) now suggesting the club have improved his terms and are considering extending his deal beyond 2029.

Although the striker has previously spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League, there is no indication he is pushing to leave Lisbon.

What other strikers could Spurs look to target?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham may need to explore alternatives if Pavlidis proves unattainable, particularly with a new striker potentially high on their January wishlist.

Endrick is one option who has been linked with a move, with the Brazilian youngster offering exciting potential and the ability to develop into a long-term attacking solution.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could represent a more experienced alternative.

The Crystal Palace forward is thought to be available in January, potentially giving Spurs an opportunity to recruit a proven Premier League goalscorer without negotiating with a club reluctant to sell.

Neither option would be a straightforward solution, but Tottenham cannot afford to put all their eggs in one basket.

Pavlidis' numbers make him an appealing target, yet Benfica's determination to retain him could force Spurs to look elsewhere.

If Roberto De Zerbi wants a new striker in January, identifying realistic alternatives now would be a sensible move.