Tottenham transfer news: Spurs, Aston Villa 'set sights' on generational Real Madrid talent

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick during the January transfer window.

After the three-week extended international break, Roberto De Zerbi, Dominic Solanke and company travel to Old Trafford on Saturday evening, when Spurs will clash with Manchester United.

The former Europa League champions are currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League standings after failing to win any of their opening five matches, suggesting that a relegation battle could be on the cards once again.

Tottenham boosted their forward ranks over the summer with the signings of Omar Marmoush and Savio from Manchester City, however, it is said that the North Londoners are targeting further attacking arrivals.

A prolific marksman for both Benfica and Greece over recent years, Vangelis Pavlidis is supposedly of interest to Spurs, who are monitoring the 27-year-old ahead of the winter trading point.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Tottenham, Villa keen on Real Madrid prodigy Endrick?

After a loan spell for the second half of last season at French side Lyon, Endrick has been included in Real Madrid's squad for the start of this term, with new manager Jose Mourinho keen to have the Brazilian around the place.

That being said, the 20-year-old has managed just four minutes of La Liga action so far this campaign, falling drastically down the attacking pecking order for the 15-time European champions.

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are open to accepting loan offers for Endrick during the January transfer window, with Spurs understood to be one of the interested parties.

It is believed that the Lilywhites are not in a financial position to spend big over the winter, meaning that a potential temporary swoop for the Los Blancos youngster makes sense at this stage.

As well as De Zerbi's troops, Premier League rivals Aston Villa, former club Lyon and a number of Italian sides are also reportedly monitoring the situation of Endrick at the Bernabeu ahead of the New Year.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Endrick's loan success

On the fringes of the starting XI at the Bernabeu, Endrick finds himself in a familiar position after earning just three competitive appearances for Real Madrid during the trophyless 2025-26 term.

Realising that minutes for the La Liga giants would be hard to come by, the Brazilian made the loan switch to Lyon last January, enjoying a productive six-month period in the top flight of French football.

Endrick took to the Groupama Stadium turf like a duck to water, netting five goals and providing seven assists in 16 Ligue 1 contests, as well as scoring in Coupe de France and the Europa League.