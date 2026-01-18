Spurs transfer news: Lilywhites to ‘battle’ two Premier League rivals for forward target

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jan 2026 05:29

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for a Premier League-based forward.

The London side are enduring a season of significant turmoil under head coach Thomas Frank as they struggle to find consistency in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The Lilywhites currently sit 14th in the table following a demoralising 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United on Saturday, a result that saw supporters vent their frustration at the former Brentford boss.

Frank has been forced to navigate a relentless injury crisis that has recently hit top scorer Richarlison, who is set for a seven-week layoff with a hamstring problem.

Despite the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid last week, the recruitment team are believed to be active in the market for attacking reinforcements to salvage their fading European aspirations.

Tottenham face ‘fierce competition’ for Premier League-based target

© Imago / Focus Images

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs are keeping a close watch on Brentford winger Kevin Schade as they seek to add pace and versatility to their forward line.

However, the North London club is set to face a three-way battle for the German international, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also credited with an interest.

While Igor Thiago has definitely stood out for the Bees this term, Schade has played a decent-to-good role too, recording six goals and three assists in 20 appearances while attracting attention for his explosive speed.

Frank is understood to admire the 24-year-old from their time together in West London, although he is under increasing pressure to retain his job long enough to oversee any potential pursuit.

Brentford ‘hold firm’ on Schade valuation ahead of summer

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford are understood to be in a strong negotiating position regarding Schade, who is under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until 2028.

The Bees are reportedly unwilling to entertain official bids during the January window, with the expectation that the winger will remain part of their survival bid for the remainder of the campaign.

Any potential move is more likely to materialise in the summer, where a valuation of between €50m (£43.3m)and €60m (£52m) is expected to set the tone for negotiations.

For Newcastle and Aston Villa, the 24-year-old represents a long-term investment as they look to bolster their own offensive options for the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham must weigh up whether to commit a significant portion of their budget to the winger while their managerial situation remains precarious.