Spurs transfer news: Thomas Frank 'says yes' to move for four-time Premier League winner

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jan 2026 05:12

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing a multiple-time Premier League winner to strengthen their squad as the January transfer window enters its final days.

The Lilywhites have been active in the market this month following the high-profile arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid to bolster the engine room.

However, head coach Thomas Frank is understood to be seeking further experienced reinforcements to assist the club’s push for a top-half finish and success in the Champions League.

With several primary attacking targets proving difficult to secure this month, the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have reportedly turned its attention to a high-profile domestic option.

The rumoured pursuit of a seasoned Premier League winner would represent a significant statement of intent as the season enters its most critical phase.

Frank reportedly gives green light for four-time Premier League winner

© Imago

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Spurs are seriously considering an approach for Raheem Sterling.

The 31-year-old became a free agent on Wednesday after mutually agreeing to terminate the remaining 18 months of his contract with Chelsea.

Frank is reportedly open to the move, as he is looking to add proven quality and big-match pedigree to his squad following the player’s disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season.

Sterling is believed to be keen to remain in London for family reasons, which could give Spurs a distinct advantage over other domestic and European suitors.

While several clubs, including West Ham United and Crystal Palace, are monitoring the situation, the lure of elite European football in north London remains a significant factor.

Significant Sterling demands could complicate potential Spurs agreement

© Imago

It remains uncertain whether the two parties will be able to strike a deal that satisfies the player’s considerable financial demands.

Sterling is thought to have been earning more than £300,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and would almost certainly need to accept a significant wage cut to secure a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The four-time Premier League champion has scored 123 goals in the competition but has not played a competitive fixture since May 2025.

Given his lack of recent game time, any agreement is expected to be on a short-term basis while the club evaluates his readiness to make an immediate impact.

Ultimately, the final call lies with the Spurs hierarchy, who must balance the financial risk of a high earner against the potential upside of recruiting a hugely experienced international.