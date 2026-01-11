Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Thomas Frank fears that 'frustrated' star could leave despite 'contract talks'

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 12:32

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is not yet prepared to sign a new deal due to frustrations, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs suffered yet another loss on Saturday, losing 2-1 against Aston Villa at home in the third round of the FA Cup.

The competition was the Londoners' only realistic chance of winning silverware given the Premier League title is beyond them, and they have not yet shown they can be competitive in the Champions League.

Boss Thomas Frank is thought to be under serious pressure given his side are 14th in the Premier League, and there are fears that Spurs may not be able to keep their star players happy under the Dane.

The Telegraph claim that while Tottenham are keen to renew Van de Ven's contract, the defender is not currently convinced that the club are being ambitious enough.

Should Tottenham sell Micky van de Ven?

There is no doubt that Van de Ven is among the league's best defenders when at the peak of his powers, but Spurs have failed to impress with him in the side this season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to build out from the back when under pressure, and he has not looked particularly comfortable next to his partner Cristian Romero.

Van de Ven's contract expires in the summer of 2029, so there is little need to rush contract negotiations, though perhaps it would be sensible to look for suitors.

The defender has frequently been on the treatment table having missed 36 Premier League games in the past two seasons, and his recurring injury issues have been problematic.

Amid reported interest from both Liverpool and Real Madrid, Spurs would likely be able to demand a sizeable sum, and they could look to reinvest any transfer fee into more reliable centre-backs.

Should Tottenham sack Thomas Frank to help the dressing room?

Van de Ven was criticised by pundits for refusing a handshake from Frank after the team lost 1-0 against Chelsea in November.

Some observers have suggested that Frank has not been able to win over the dressing room, and while it is impossible to know for sure, other players have also hinted at dissatisfaction behind the scenes.

Romero apologised to fans in an Instagram post after Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Bournemouth, but he appeared to swipe at key figures, saying: "At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't. They only show up when things are going well."

The Argentine may not have been speaking directly about Frank, but if the head coach cannot control the dressing room, there is an argument that he stands no chance of succeeding at Spurs.