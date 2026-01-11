Liverpool transfer news: Marc Guehi 'alternative' identified but Arne Slot faces battle to sign Premier League defender

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 09:29 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 09:29

Liverpool have expressed interest in bringing Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in 2026, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will have to wait until Monday to get their FA Cup campaign underway, with the team set to welcome Barnsley to Anfield in the third round of the competition.

Arne Slot may have made numerous changes regardless, but the absences that plague his squad will no doubt force him to field a considerably weakened team.

Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are two of only three senior central defenders at Anfield, and they will certainly miss out on Monday's game.

The Reds are set to make additions in defence over the next two windows, but Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is of interest to Manchester City, while TEAMtalk have claimed that Spurs are keen on extending the contract of Van de Ven.

Micky van de Ven assessed: Should Liverpool sign Tottenham defender?

Van de Ven became the fastest player in Premier League history since data started being collected in 2020-21, hitting a top speed of 37.38 km/h in January 2024.

The Tottenham defender is comfortable defending high up the pitch, but while his recovery pace could be useful at Anfield, his still has more than three years left on his contract.

It should be noted that the 24-year-old predominantly plays on the left side of defence, and given Van Dijk is unlikely to be displaced from the XI, he would have to adjust to playing on the right.

However, while the Dutchman possesses many admirable qualities, his injury record is concerning considering he missed 36 Premier League games in the last two seasons.

Quality means little without consistent availability, and though he has started 20 of his team's 21 Premier League matches this season, it would be understandable if Liverpool reassessed their reported interest due to Van de Ven's injury history.

Why Liverpool could face defensive crisis

Liverpool face the prospect of losing Konate for free at the end of the season unless a new contract can be agreed upon, but he is not the only defender with an uncertain future.

Joe Gomez was reportedly close to joining AC Milan in the summer of 2025, and he may have left had it not been for the Reds' failure to land Guehi.

Van Dijk is 34 and is out of contract at the end of 2026-27, and he will need to be stationed next to a reliable partner if he is to remain at Anfield beyond that season.

Both Konate and Gomez have proven to be injury prone, while youngster Giovanni Leoni is inexperienced at the top level.

Liverpool must be on the lookout for at least one centre-back that is not only reliable from a fitness perspective, but also ready to take on some of Van Dijk's responsibility.