AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who is also wanted by Premier League newcomers Burnley.

Due to the emergence of Ibrahima Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk in recent times, the Englishman has been left to play second fiddle at Anfield.

As a result, Gomez has only featured in two Premier League matches for Arne Slot's side this term, managing only 29 minutes of top-flight football.

Since making his Liverpool debut during the summer of 2015, the defender has played 244 matches, famously failing to find the net just yet.

Due to his lack of minutes on Merseyside, Gomez has struggled to earn a spot in England squads of late, but can boast 15 senior caps for the Three Lions.

AC Milan join Burnley in Gomez race?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, a Serie A powerhouse has joined the race for the services of out-of-favour Liverpool man Gomez.

The report claims that AC Milan are eyeing up a move for the former England international during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is understood that the Rossoneri are hoping to bring Gomez to San Siro in the New Year, when he could be available for a switch away from Anfield.

The Italian giants join the likes of Burnley in the race for the player, with the Clarets said to be keen on the centre-back over the summer.

Scott Parker's men were supposedly preparing a swoop for Gomez in the eventuality of Maxime Esteve departing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gomez's goal drought

Over a combined 266 appearances for Charlton Athletic and Liverpool, Gomez has failed to find the back of the net in a competitive match

Bagging goals is obviously not his primary aim as a defender, but it is rather staggering how he is yet to celebrate one of his own goals.

With a move away from Liverpool possible in January, Gomez could depart Anfield without finding the net over a 10-year period for the club.