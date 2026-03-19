Tottenham news: ENIC stance on Igor Tudor future at Spurs now revealed ahead of Forest crunch match

By Lewis Blain | 19 Mar 2026 08:52

Tottenham Hotspur and their turbulent season has taken yet another twist, with fresh clarity emerging over the future of Igor Tudor just days before a crucial showdown in the Premier League.

After a disastrous start to life in north London, the Croatian’s position looked all but untenable, but recent performances have at least bought him a temporary reprieve.

The ENIC Group have been weighing up their options amid growing unrest both on and off the pitch. While results initially nosedived under Tudor, there are now signs, albeit small, that his methods may be starting to resonate with parts of the squad at a critical stage of the campaign.

Tottenham stance on Igor Tudor future now revealed before Nottingham Forest clash

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have decided to keep Tudor in charge for this weekend’s crunch match with Nottingham Forest, despite serious concerns following his dreadful start.

The 47-year-old lost his first four matches in charge, prompting internal discussions about potential replacements and even emergency interim options.

However, the mood has shifted slightly after a pair of improved performances this week, including a battling draw at Anfield and a spirited 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in Europe, though that was not enough to overturn a heavy aggregate deficit. However, it appears to have restored a degree of belief within the club.

Those displays have convinced decision-makers to stick, for now, with Tudor. Importantly, though, this is being viewed as a pragmatic call rather than a full endorsement, with Spurs continuing to assess the managerial market behind the scenes.

Will Igor Tudor last the rest of the season at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The reality is that Tudor remains under intense pressure. His position is described internally as 'game-to-game,' highlighting just how fragile his grip on the role is despite the recent uptick in performances.

Tottenham are understood to have explored multiple alternatives over recent weeks, including former player Robbie Keane, but a lack of viable short-term options has played a key role in their decision to persist with the current setup.

Many of their preferred long-term candidates are either unavailable or unwilling to step into a relegation scrap mid-season.

That leaves Tudor walking a tightrope. A positive result against Forest could buy him more time, but defeat, especially if it drags Spurs into the bottom three, would almost certainly force the club to accelerate plans for another change.

Spurs are one bad result away from disaster in Premier League relegation battle

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

There is no escaping the scale of the situation Tottenham find themselves in.

A club of their stature should not be flirting with relegation, yet inconsistent performances, questionable decisions, and managerial instability have dragged them into a genuine crisis.

Even with signs of improvement, the overall picture remains chaotic. Confidence is fragile, the dressing room is not fully convinced, there's a cloud hanging over the interim manager, and the owners continue to face scrutiny for how events have unfolded.

Tudor, ultimately, looks like a short-term fix that has not worked.

One more poor result, especially against a direct relegation rival like Forest, could tip the balance from uncertainty into full-blown disaster.