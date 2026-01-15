Tottenham lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 19:46

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without at least six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash at home against West Ham United.

Head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that Richarlison set to be out for seven weeks with a hamstring problem, with the forward joining Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL) and Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) in the treatment room.

Pape Sarr is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with finalists Senegal, but Spurs have bolstered their squad with the £34.7m January signing of Conor Gallagher who is available to make his debut this weekend.

Frank has revealed that Lucas Bergvall “could be available” to return from a knock, but a start against West Ham is seemingly unlikely, so Gallagher could be thrown into midfield to link up with Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray.

Cristian Romero was suspended for Tottenham’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, but he is available to return on Saturday to play alongside centre-back Micky van de Ven, while Pedro Porro and Djed Spence are the most likely duo to operate as full-backs.

In attack, Wilson Odobert - who scored against Villa - Xavi Simons, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani will all battle for starts, while it remains to be seen whether striker Dominic Solanke will be fit to start his first match since recovering from a six-month injury layoff.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha; Simons, Gallagher, Tel; Kolo Muani

