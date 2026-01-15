West Ham lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 19:46

West Ham United could be without five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

While El Hadji Malick Diouf is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with finalists Senegal, Konstantinos Mavropanos is set to remain sidelined with a neck injury, joining Lukasz Fabianski (back) in the treatment room.

Mateus Fernandes will have an unspecified issue assessed ahead of kickoff, while Lucas Paqueta (back) is also a doubt at a time when he reportedly wants to leave the club amid interest from Flamengo in his native Brazil.

One player who is back and available for selection is defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has finished representing DR Congo at AFCON and has trained with the Hammers this week, so a start at right-back is likely against Spurs.

Max Kilman is expected to replace the injured Mavropanos and start alongside Jean-Clair Todibo at centre-back, as Oliver Scarles continues at left-back an Alphonse Areola starts in goal ahead of Mads Hermansen.

If Fernandes is not fit to start, then Soungoutou Magassa or Freddie Potts could deputise in midfield alongside Tomas Soucek, while January signing Pablo Felipe could start his first PL game in behind fellow new recruit Valentin Castellanos, who scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 extra-time win over QPR in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Captain Jarrod Bowen is one of the first names on the Hammers teamsheet and is expected to continue on the right flank, while Crysencio Summerville - another goalscorer against QPR - will likely operate on the opposite wing.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

