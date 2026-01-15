Real Madrid vs. Levante: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga affair including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham decisions

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 19:33

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will make wholesale changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga clash with struggling Levante.

Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Carreras, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni were all rested against Albacete in the Copa del Rey, with Real Madrid suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to the Segunda Division outfit.

All six will be recalled for this match, while there could also be a start at right-back for Dani Carvajal, who was a late substitute against Albacete.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) remain unavailable for selection for Real Madrid, while Antonio Rudiger (knee) is facing a late fitness test.

Rudiger is unlikely to be risked at this stage of the campaign, which could mean that Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio feature in the middle of the defence.

Vinicius Junior was in the starting side in the cup last time out, and there will be another position in the XI for the Brazil international.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Huijsen, Asencio, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius