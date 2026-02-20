Tottenham sign one-time Chelsea manager as Igor Tudor makes shock coaching decision

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 11:58 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 12:02

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the surprise appointment of former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea man Bruno Saltor to Igor Tudor's coaching team.

Following his arrival as Thomas Frank's successor, Tudor has been busy formulating his backroom staff, and those appointments have now been confirmed.

Earlier this week, it was reported that John Heitinga - who had only been part of Tottenham's ranks for a little over a month - was among the coaches to leave, alongside Justin Cochrane and Chris Haslam.

Tottenham announced on Friday morning that those reported changes had been made, but at the same time, Tudor has welcomed Bruno to Hotspur Way as his right-hand man.

The former Lazio and Juventus manager was expected to bring his trusted lieutenant Igor Javorcic to North London with him, but the 47-year-old has not yet been confirmed as part of Tottenham's new setup.

Who is new Tottenham coach Bruno Saltor?

© Iconsport / PA Images

A legendary figure in the history of Brighton, former right-back Bruno spent seven years on the South Coast from 2012 to 2019, before hanging up his boots and taking on the role of development coach with the Seagulls.

Bruno spent three years in a coaching capacity with Brighton from 2019 to 2022, before following Graham Potter to Chelsea, where he also served under Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino as assistant manager.

In between Potter's departure and Lampard's temporary appointment in 2022-23, Bruno was placed in temporary charge of Chelsea for one match, overseeing a goalless draw with Liverpool as caretaker manager.

Following nearly two years out of the game, Bruno returned to the English capital with Potter at West Ham United, serving as Irons assistant manager from January to September last year.

Which other coaches will join Igor Tudor at Tottenham?

© Imago / Insidefoto

Bruno is one of three new appointments to the Tottenham coaching team - excluding Tudor - as the Croatian's trusted goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic has also signed a deal with the Lilywhites.

However, existing goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte will stay on to work with Rogic, as well as the shot-stopping team of Guglielmo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin.

Riccardo Raganacci is the third and final new man to be confirmed as part of Tudor's team - the 49-year-old will serve as a physical coach having worked in tandem with Tudor at Juventus.

The trio have all arrived in time for Sunday's mouthwatering Premier League North London derby with Arsenal, who sit 29 points better off than the Lilywhites after 26 games.